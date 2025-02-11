2025 KTM 390 Adventure vs RE Himalayan 450 – Price, Engine, Features

Presently, the 2025 KTM 390 Adventure and Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 are the most capable ADV motorcycles in the middleweight segment

The 2025 KTM 390 Adventure was launched a few days back in the Indian market. The bike had its world premiere at the EICMA 2024 in Italy while making its first public appearance in our country at the India Bike Week (IBW) 2024 in December. Being one of the most sought after motorcycles in the middleweight ADV segment, it takes on Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 in India. Here in this piece, we will compare the KTM 390 Adventure and Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 in terms of price, features, engine specs and hardware.

2025 KTM 390 Adventure vs Royal Enfield Himalayan 450: Price

The 2025 390 Adventure is priced at Rs 3.68 lakh in the domestic market. On the other hand, the Himalayan 450 is available in a price range of Rs 2.85-2.98 lakh. As you can see, there is a massive difference in price between the two motorcycles, with the latter being cheaper by at least Rs 70,000. However, buyers can opt for the 2025 390 Adventure X, introduced at Rs 2.91 lakh, with less features and off-roading capabilities. All the aforementioned prices are ex-showroom.

2025 KTM 390 Adventure vs Royal Enfield Himalayan 450: Dimensions

The 2025 KTM 390 Adventure tips the scale at 183 kg. The ground clearance and seat height stand at 227 mm and 830 mm, respectively. Sitting on a trellis frame, it rides on 21-inch front and 17-inch rear tubeless spoke wheels. The bike has a fuel tank capacity of 14.5 litres. On the other hand, the Himalayan 450 has kerb weight of 196 kg, which is nearly 13 kg more than the KTM 390.



The ground clearance is 3 mm more than its KTM counterpart at 230 mm. The standard saddle height is 825 mm which can be increased or reduced by 20 mm. Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 too rides on the 21/17-inch wheel setup, albeit with tubed tyres as standard. The fuel tank is bigger than the KTM bike at 17 litres.

2025 KTM 390 Adventure vs Royal Enfield Himalayan 450: Features

The 390 Adventure has been equipped with an array of advanced and premium features in the form of cornering ABS, cruise control, multiple ride modes (Street, Rain and Off-road), switchable cornering traction control and off-road ABS. It features a 5-inch TFT screen with Bluetooth connectivity to KTMConnect app with functions like call alert, music start/stop and turn-by-turn navigation.

On the other hand, the RE offering doesn’t get most of these electronic aids and it boasts of a round digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation with integrated Google Maps. It also comes with a switchable rear ABS.

2025 KTM 390 Adventure vs Royal Enfield Himalayan 450: Engine

The 390 Adventure is powered by the Duke’s 399 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine which dishes out max power of 45.3 bhp and highest torque of 39 Nm. The engine is linked to a 6-speed transmission with Quickshifter+ and power-assist slipper clutch.

As for the Himalayan, it houses a 452 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled mill with top power of 39.4 bhp and peak torque of 40 Nm. The engine comes with a 6-speed gearbox and assist & slipper clutch. While the KTM bike is more powerful, the RE motorcycle releases more torque sans the bi-directional quick shifter which is there on the 390 Adventure.

2025 KTM 390 Adventure vs Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 : Suspension

The KTM ADV motorcycle is suspended by WP-sourced fully adjustable USD front forks and rear mono-shock. The suspension travel is 200 mm at front as well as rear ends. As for the Himalayan 450, it is packed with USD forks at front and Showa-sourced mono-shock units at the rear with preload adjustability.

The travel for the front suspension is the same for both the bikes. However, the rear unit of the KTM 390 Adventure travels up to 205 mm, which is 5 mm more than the RE Himalayan 450.