2025 KTM 390 Adventure S Official Launch Date Out – Key Details

2025 KTM 390 Adventure S gets a slew of mechanical and styling revisions; derives power from a 399 cc liquid-cooled engine

KTM India introduced the next-generation 390 Adventure S and 390 Enduro R at the India Bike Week in Goa. These models made their global debut earlier in November 2024 at the EICMA show in Milan. Online pre-bookings began on December 10 and the launch date for the 390 Adventure S has now been confirmed.

The 2025 KTM 390 Adventure S is scheduled to launch in India on January 30. Customers can pre-book the 2025 KTM 390 Adventure S via KTM’s official website with the reservation available across more than 450 KTM dealerships nationwide. The heavily updated model represents a significant evolution from their predecessor.

The new KTM 390 Adventure S features a revamped design which gets a vertically-mounted LED projector headlamp just like KTM’s rally motorcycles, a tall windscreen, and a front beak fender. Its rugged appeal is further emphasized by minimalist body panels and a compact rear section, giving it a more purposeful and modern look.

The dual-purpose adventure tourer is built on a newly designed steel trellis frame and comes equipped with fully adjustable USD forks from WP at the front and an offset monoshock at the rear. It rolls on 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wire-spoked wheels with tubed tyres. Braking is managed by disc brakes on both ends, supported by a dual-channel ABS system.

The motorcycle comes equipped with a comprehensive feature package comprising a TFT instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, ride-by-wire throttle technology, a bi-directional quickshifter, switchable rear ABS, and a traction control system. It will compete directly with the well-received Royal Enfield Himalayan 450.

Both motorcycles are powered by a new 399cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder DOHC engine, borrowed from the latest 390 Duke and paired with a six-speed gearbox. It produces 45.3 bhp maximum power and 39 Nm of peak torque.