2025 Kia Sonet, Seltos & Carens Launched – Prices Start At Rs. 8 Lakh

The variant lineups of the Kia Sonet, Seltos and Carens have been revised as part of the MY 2025 updates to each model

Kia India has rejigged the lineup of its three popular cars in the domestic market as part of the Model Year 2025 revision. It has discontinued the iMT gearbox from the diesel equipped variants of the Sonet compact SUV, Seltos midsize SUV and Carens MPV in India but the same transmission stays put in the turbocharged 1.0L petrol engined variants of the trio.

The 2025 Kia Sonet currently carries a price tag of Rs. 8 lakh for the base variant and it goes up to Rs. 15.70 lakh for the top-spec trim (ex-showroom). The South Korean auto major has added a new HTK+ (O) variant to the Sonet’s range. It is sold with a 1.2L petrol and a 1.0L turbo petrol mill, paired with a manual and an iMT gearbox respectively.

The brand has discontinued the Gravity special editions from the Sonet and Seltos’ portfolio. The MY2025 Kia Seltos gains three new variants namely HTK(O), HTK+(O) and HTX (O) while the GTX variant offering the GT Line grade is no more as it sticks with the GTX+ variant only. The midsize SUV carries a price tag of Rs. 11.13 lakh for the entry-level trim.

The range-topping model goes all the way up to Rs. 20.51 lakh (ex-showroom). The removal of the diesel iMT combination has resulted in the HTX variant being part of the range no more. Similarly, Kia has pulled the plugs on the Luxury variant of the Carens as it was retailed with a diesel engine and iMT specification.

The 2025 Kia Carens continues with the Gravity Edition though but the petrol iMT combination comes in limited trim levels than before. The 1.5L diesel engine coupled with a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission is restricted to the Prestige Plus (O) variant now. In addition, the X Line grade is reserved for the 1.0L turbo petrol unit, mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Kia is preparing to unveil the prices of the recently unveiled Syros on February 1 and its series production has commenced. Over 10,000 pre-bookings have already been made.