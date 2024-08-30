2025 Kia EV9 Launched In Korea At Rs. 46 Lakh, India Launch On Oct 3

2025 Kia EV9 arrives in South Korea with added features and no change in prices; will be launched in India as a full import

Just over a week ago, Kia revealed the MY 2025 EV9 with a host of new updates and it has now gone on sale in its home market of South Korea. The prices remain the same as the outgoing model but new features have been added as standard based on customer preferences including suede headliner, Digital Key 2, dual-tone multifunctional steering wheel and surround view.

In addition, a HUD is available as an option. The base 2WD Air is priced at 73.37 million KRW (Rs. 46.07 lakh) while the Earth costs 78.16 million KRW (Rs. 49.08 lakh), 4WD Air at 76.85 million KRW (Rs. 48.26 lakh), 4WD Earth at 81.69 million KRW (Rs. 51.30 lakh) and the range-topping 4WD GT-Line at 83.97 million KRW (Rs. 52.73 lakh).

The standard features for Korea include parking distance warnings, collision avoidance assistance, walkaway lock function, and a fabric finish on the upper seatbacks along with the aforementioned features. The seven-seater flagship electric SUV for 2025 also comes with a remote 360-degree view and Remote Smart Parking Assist 2.

Also Read: 7-Seater Kia EV9 Electric SUV To Launch In India On October 3

The Earth grade gains a 14-speaker Meridian audio, Active Sound Design, and stripe quilting pattern seats while no changes to the GT-Line have been made. The 2025 Kia EV9 also receives several optional equipment. Buyers can now choose to go with the head-up display as the monitoring package comes as standard for a price tag of 590,000 KRW (around Rs. 37,000).

Additionally, the Convenience Package has been updated with the Kia Digital Key 2 as a standard offering. However, the package price has been reduced from 1.48 million KRW (around Rs. 93,000) to 1.09 million KRW (around Rs. 68,500). The Kia EV9 will be officially launched in India on October 3 and it will be brought into the country as a full import.

Also Read: 10+ Upcoming Electric Cars Worth The Wait – Maruti, Kia, Tata, Mahindra

India is expected to get the fully loaded GT-Line trim only. In its AWD configuration, this model is powered by a 99.9 kWh battery pack paired with dual motors, delivering 379 bhp and 700 Nm of torque. It offers a claimed range of 445 km, accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in just 5.3 seconds, and reaches a top speed of 200 kmph. Using a 350 kW charger, the battery can be charged from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in just 24 minutes.