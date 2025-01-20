2025 Kia EV6 Facelift To Launch Within Two Months – Key Details

Facelifted 2025 Kia EV6 with cosmetic, functional and technical improvements will go on sale in the coming months in India

The 2025 Kia EV6 made its Indian debut at Auto Expo 2025 today ahead of its launch in the coming months and its official bookings have commenced in India. Along with a refreshed exterior, the facelifted model offers improved range, new technologies, and more refinement.

The 2025 Kia EV6 has a sharper exterior, most evident in new headlamps with a ‘Star Map’ signature lighting that gives it a more assertive and focused look. A new front bumper with sharper angles further enhances its first impression. On the sides, Kia uses new 19- to 21-inch wheels internationally, depending on the grade. At the rear, a new bumper with a wide, wing-type shape highlights the EV’s sheer width, while the combination lamps feature subtle tweaks to adopt the Star Map theme.

The 2025 Kia EV6 has a new steering wheel featuring a more refined crashpad with an offset brand logo, plus Hands-On-Detection for enhanced safety. A new ambient lighting further enhances the visual appeal of the interior. The wireless charging pad is an improved smartphone compartment that allows charging up to 15 watts. There’s also a new fingerprint recognition system, integrated into the centre console, allowing the authenticated driver to start the vehicle without a smart or digital key.

Kia has upgraded the EV6’s 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system to run on its new connected car Navigation Cockpit (ccNC) software, which supports OTA updates. The updated infotainment system offers wireless Apple CarPlay and wireless Android Auto connectivity for conveniently pairing smartphones. Lastly, thanks to ultrawideband-based Digital Key 2.0 customers no longer need to hold their smartphone against the door handle to unlock the vehicle.

The new Kia EV6 is available internationally with 63 kWh and 84 kWh battery packs instead of the old model’s 58 kWh and 77.4 kWh units. In our market, the company should offer the latter as standard. While the old model with the 77.4 kWh battery pack travels 708 km on a full charge, the new model with the 84 kWh unit could be capable of going up to around 775 km. The facelifted EV allows charging at up to 258 kW, 19 kW higher than the old car. A 10-80% fast-charging session takes 18 minutes for both new battery packs.

Internationally, Kia offers the standard-range variant with a rear-mounted electric motor that produces 125 kW (168 hp) and 350 Nm of torque. The long-range variant has a higher-output rear-mounted motor that produces 168 kW (225 hp) and 350 Nm of torque. Additionally, the 2025 EV6 is also available in a dual-motor AWD configuration with 239 kW (320 hp) and 605 Nm of torque. In India, the company will likely sell the new model in both the long-range configurations. The new Kia EV6 could be priced at close to INR 65 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.