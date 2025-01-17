2025 Kia EV6 Facelift Debuts In India, Bookings Open

2025 Kia EV6 facelift will be launched in March with a slew of updates inside and out; gets a larger battery pack

Kia India has unveiled the facelifted EV6 at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 in New Delhi which has opened for press today. The prices of the updated premium electric crossover will be revealed in March and its pre-bookings have commenced today. It will be more expensive than the outgoing model as a host of updates are involved.

The 2025 Kia EV6 debuted in South Korea in May 2024 and is currently available in several international markets. The updated model introduces a new battery option as part of its revised global range. The electric crossover now features redesigned headlamps and LED Daytime Running Lights, drawing inspiration from the flagship EV9.

The design of the new EV6 also takes inspiration from the EV3 and EV4 concepts. The front grille’s lower section has been reworked, paired with an updated bumper for a refreshed look. Additionally, newly designed black and silver alloy wheels enhance the vehicle’s appearance while a full-width LED light bar adds a sportier appeal to the rear.

Dimension Measurement Length 4,680 mm Width 1,880 mm Height 1,550 mm Wheelbase 2,900 mm Ground Clearance 160 mm

Inside, the 2025 Kia EV6 features notable upgrades including a redesigned curved panoramic display that houses both a 12.3-inch instrument cluster and a 12.3-inch touchscreen display. The system supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The cabin also gains a new two-spoke steering wheel and a fingerprint reader, allowing registered drivers to start the vehicle without the need for a physical key.

Feature Specification Battery Capacity 84 kWh Motor Configuration Single/ Dual Power Output Up to 320 hp Torque Up to 605 Nm Drive Type RWD / AWD 0-100 km/h Acceleration 3.2 seconds (GT model) Top Speed 180 kmph Charging Time 0-80% in 18 minutes using DC fast charger

Elsewhere you could find an enhanced head-up display and retuned frequency-selective dampers for improved ride quality. The chassis has been strengthened for better stability, and a digital rearview mirror offers enhanced visibility. Additionally, over-the-air (OTA) updates now cover critical electronic systems and the car features Genesis-derived augmented reality navigation.

The 2025 Kia EV6 upgrades its battery from the previous 77.4 kWh unit to a larger 84 kWh pack. This enhancement increases the RWD variant’s range to 494 km (as per Korean standards), offering a 19 km improvement over the previous model. The new battery also supports ultra-fast 350 kW DC charging, allowing the EV to recharge from 0 to 80% in just 18 minutes.