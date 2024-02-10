2025 Kia Carnival Unveiled – Hybrid Powertrain & More Features

The 2025 Kia Carnival gets a hybrid engine, bolder styling, and tech upgrades that make it more comfy, feature-loaded, and desirable than before

Kia has completely pulled the wraps off the refreshed 2025 Carnival, adding a hybrid powertrain and bolder looks to compete more effectively in the family minivan segment. This update aims to solidify the Carnival’s position as a stylish and versatile option for families seeking comfort, functionality, and efficiency, without any compromises on style.

The biggest news is the introduction of a hybrid option, absent in the previous model. This powertrain, familiar from the Kia Sportage and Sorento hybrids, combines a 1.6-litre, turbocharged, four-cylinder engine with a 72-horsepower electric motor, producing a combined output of 242 hp of peak power and 271 pound-feet (around 367 Nm) of max torque. It’s mated to a six-speed automatic transmission, driving the front wheels only.

For those who prefer a conventional drivetrain, the 3.5-litre V6 engine from the previous model carries over, producing 287 hp of maximum horsepower and 260 pound-feet (around 354 Nm) of peak torque. It sends power to the front wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission.

The 2025 Kia Carnival receives a visual overhaul, borrowing some elements from the Sorento and Seltos, for a more rugged and modern look. New headlights and taillights with vertical elements, a revised grille, and updated bumpers contribute to a bolder appearance. The “Dark Edition” adds a dose of exclusivity with darkened exterior trim.

Inside, the Carnival gets a revamped dashboard and centre console, with fewer physical buttons, creating a cleaner and more modern feel. A standard 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system takes centre stage, with an optional 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster forming a single unit. The rear passengers are entertained by a pair of 14.6-inch high-definition screens, while comfort is enhanced by features like seven USB-C ports and phone-as-a-key functionality.

Kia hasn’t compromised on safety, equipping the Carnival with Highway Driving Assist – which incorporates adaptive cruise control, lane centering, and lane-change assistance – along with. Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, Evasive Steering Assist and Junction-Crossing Protection.

The 2025 Kia Carnival will arrive in the US market this summer. There’s no news yet on when it will make its way to Indian shores. However, Kia has plans to roll out the new Carnival in India this year, so likely we will see it on our roads in the coming months.