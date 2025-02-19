2025 Kia Carens Facelift Caught Testing Again – More Details Revealed

2025 Kia Carens facelift will more likely launch in India in the latter half of 2025, bringing notable enhancements to its design and cabin

Kia is gearing up to introduce a mid-cycle update for the Carens with camouflaged test models already spotted undergoing testing. Expected to launch in India in the second half of 2025, the refreshed Carens will sport revised styling and upgraded features. Additionally, Kia is working on an electric recreational vehicle which could make its debut by late 2025 or sometime in 2026.

Spy images suggest that the updated Kia Carens will adopt an evolutionary design approach rather than a radical transformation. The facelift is expected to be positioned as a more premium alternative while coexisting with the current model. Judging by the latest spy images from Hyderabad, the MPV gains a refreshed front fascia, featuring a reworked LED headlamp cluster seamlessly linked by a sleek LED light bar.

The refreshed Kia Carens sports a redesigned front grille with new inserts, revised front and rear bumpers to enhance its road presence. A new set of two-tone alloy wheels will further elevate its road stance. At the rear, new LED tail lamp signatures connected by a sleek horizontal light strip will evoke modernity.

The updated Kia Carens will retain its existing powertrain lineup, offering two petrol engines alongside a diesel alternative. The 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol unit generates 115 PS and 144 Nm of torque while the 1.5-litre diesel variant delivers 116 PS and 250 Nm. For those seeking a more spirited drive, the 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine will remain the most powerful choice, churning out 160 PS.

The upcoming MPV will retain its existing transmission options. Customers can choose between a six-speed manual or a six-speed iMT for the petrol variants while the diesel model will continue with its six-speed torque converter automatic. For those opting for the turbo petrol engine, a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic will remain available.

Kia is likely to introduce new exterior shades to broaden the Carens’ colour palette while interior updates may include refreshed upholstery and additional trim choices for a more premium feel. The current feature list is expected to be retained but notable enhancements such as a 360-degree camera system and Level 2 ADAS will be available as confirmed by the test mules. It may also get an integrated 30-inch display, panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats and more.

