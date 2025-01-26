2025 Kia Carens Facelift & Carens EV Launch Confirmed – Details

Kia will take the opportunity to introduce the all-electric Carens alongside the launch of the Carens Facelift

Kia is ready to launch the much-awaited Syros in the Indian market on February 1 and it will be the brand’s first launch of the year. The Korean carmaker showcased a variety of cars at the 2025 Auto Expo, including the Syros, EV6 Facelift, EV9 flagship electric SUV and the Carnival Hi Limousine. In the latest development, it has come to light that Kia will debut in the mass-market electric car segment with the Carens EV. In addition to this, the mid-life facelift update of the MPV is also on the cards.

The Kia Carens was launched in India in the year 2022 and it has got some minor feature updates over the years. While it is selling in good numbers, the MPV has started to show its age and is due for a mid-cycle update. As per the media reports, the Carens Facelift will go on sale around mid-2025, followed by its all-electric version. The test mule of the updated Carens has already been spotted a few times on domestic soil.

The updated MPV will feature a new set of headlamps, connected LED DRLs and a revised front bumper. A new design for the alloy wheels will also be a part of the package, along with refreshed LED tail lamps at the rear. In terms of features, the 360-degree parking camera is confirmed via spy shots and it could also get Level 2 ADAS.

Also Read: Kia Syros Mileage Figures Revealed Ahead Of Launch

We can also expect the Carens Facelift to feature a larger and improved infotainment system, minor tweaks to the interior layout, new upholstery and maybe rear ventilated seats as well. Under the hood, the familiar set of 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol, 1.5-litre tGDi petrol and 1.5-litre CDRi diesel engines will continue as it.

Talking about the Kia Carens EV, it will be the brand’s first mass-market electric car in the Indian market and will have no direct rivals. Kick-starting the mass-market electric MPV segment, the Carens EV is expected to launch around the same timeline as the Carens Facelift, most probably in the second half of 2025. While the details about the all-electric Carens are scarce at the moment, it is expected to carry a similar design to the Carens Facelift, however, there will be some electric-specific touches such as a blanked-off front grille, aero-efficient alloy wheels and EV badging inside out.

Also Read: 2 New Kia Cars Launching Soon In India: EV6 Facelift & Syros

As for the electric powertrain setup of the Carens EV is concerned, it could share some components with the newly launched Hyundai Creta Electric, however, nothing can be confirmed as of now. We expect the upcoming electric MPV to come with a claimed range of around 400 kilometres on a single charge.