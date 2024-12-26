2025 Honda Unicorn 160 Launched In India At Rs. 1.19 Lakh

The 2025 Honda Unicorn gains a digital instrument console, updated engine and new features; price has been increased by just over Rs. 8,000

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has today announced the launch of the 2025 version of the Unicorn in the domestic market, priced at Rs. 1,19,481 (ex-showroom). The commuter model comes in line with the upcoming OBD2B regulations and also features notable enhancements as part of the model year update.

The most notable change in the new Unicorn is its updated front design which now includes a new LED headlamp with chrome accents. Although the rest of the design remains largely unchanged from the previous model, the 2025 Unicorn is available in three new paint schemes namely Pearl Igneous Black, Matte Axis Gray Metallic and Radiant Red Metallic.

It must be noted that the older Pearl Siren Blue shade has been dropped from the colour palette. In terms of features, the 2025 Honda Unicorn gains a new fully digital instrument cluster, providing a variety of useful information for riders. This includes a gear position indicator, an eco indicator and a service due reminder.

Additionally, the motorcycle is equipped with a USB Type-C charging port, making it easier to keep your devices charged while on the go. Powering the 2025 Unicorn is the updated 162.71 cc, single-cylinder air-cooled engine that meets the OBD2B standards. This engine now delivers slightly more power and torque than its predecessor.

The fuel injected mill kicks out 13 bhp maximum power and 14.58 Nm of peak torque and the powertrain is already known for its reliability and smoothness. It is mated to a five-speed gearbox as before. Due to these updates, the 2025 Unicorn sees a price increase of Rs. 8,180 compared to the previous model.

Over the last few days, the Japanese manufacturer has been introducing MY 2025 versions of its volume-based mass market range as the SP 160, Activa 125 and SP 125 were updated. The prices for Honda’s first electric scooters, the Activa e: and QC1 will be revealed next month in India and they were unveiled last month.