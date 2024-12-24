2025 Honda SP160 Launched At Rs. 1.21 Lakh – New Updates

2025 Honda SP160 gets an updated engine, slightly revised styling and addition of new features; available in a total of two variants

Honda has introduced the updated SP160 motorcycle for 2025 in India, aligning it with the latest OBD2B emission norms. Alongside these regulatory updates, the commuter motorcycle features subtle enhancements. The SP160 is offered in two variants: single and dual disc, priced at Rs. 1,21,951 and Rs. 1,27,956, respectively (ex-showroom).

Compared to the previous model, the single-disc variant is now Rs. 3,000 more expensive while the dual-disc version has seen a price hike of Rs. 4,605. The most noticeable design change in the 2025 SP160 is the sleeker headlamp unit, giving the motorcycle a refreshed front fascia. However, the overall design remains unchanged from its predecessor.

In terms of colour options, the choices have been trimmed to four shades: Radiant Red Metallic, Pearl Igneous Black, Pearl Deep Ground Gray and Athletic Blue Metallic. In a similar fashion to the recently updated Activa 125 and SP125, the bigger SP160 has gained new features.

Also Read: Updated 2025 Honda SP 125 Launched At Rs. 91,771 In India

One of the significant upgrades to the SP160 is the inclusion of a new 4.2-inch TFT screen. This display is equipped with Bluetooth connectivity and is compatible with the Honda RoadSync app. Riders can now access features like turn-by-turn navigation, call and SMS alerts and music controls directly on the screen. Additionally, the bike is fitted with a USB Type-C charging port.

Mechanically, the updated Honda SP160 retains its 162.71 cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine but with updates to meet OBD2B norms. While the power output has seen a slight decrease to 13 bhp (down by 0.2 bhp), the torque output has improved marginally, now delivering 14.8 Nm. The powertrain is linked with a five-speed transmission.

Also Read: Nissan & Honda Merger To Create 3rd Largest Carmaker In The World

The SP160 competes in an already competitive and crowded 150-160 cc entry-level segment. The price point it sits in has seen plenty of activity from rivalling manufacturers with sporty naked offerings but the SP160 values itself as a more commuter-friendly option. Recently, the Japanese brand entered the electric two-wheeler space with the introduction of the Activa e: and QC1.