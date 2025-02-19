Updated 2025 Honda Hornet 2.0 Launched In India At Rs. 1.56 Lakh

2025 Honda Hornet 2.0 gets new body graphics, OBD2B compliance, a TFT console and more as part of the new update

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has launched the updated 2025 Hornet 2.0, featuring a refreshed design and new features. Now compliant with OBD2B norms, the latest iteration of the Hornet 2.0 is priced at Rs. 1,56,953 (ex-showroom, Delhi) and is available for purchase across all HMSI Red Wing and BigWing dealerships nationwide.

The aggressive styling of the Hornet 2.0 has been further enhanced through new body graphics and an all-LED lighting setup. Riders can choose from four colour options namely Pearl Igneous Black, Radiant Red Metallic, Athletic Blue Metallic, and Mat Axis Gray Metallic. Powering the Hornet 2.0 is an OBD2B-compliant 184.40 cc engine.

The single-cylinder, 4-stroke unit generates 16.76 hp of maximum power at 8,500 rpm and 15.7 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm. Mated to a 5-speed gearbox, the motorcycle also gets an assist and slipper clutch as standard. Among the notable upgrades, the new Hornet 2.0 now features a 4.2-inch TFT display equipped with Bluetooth connectivity.

It is integrated through the Honda RoadSync app and the system provides access to turn-by-turn navigation, call alerts, and SMS notifications. Additionally, a USB C-type charging port ensures that riders can keep their devices powered while on the move. Enhancing safety, Honda has introduced Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) and a dual channel ABS system.

The 2025 Honda Hornet 2.0 is available in a single variant and is packed with features such as black finished alloy wheels with contrast rim stickers, golden coloured USDs, rear monoshock suspension, black split seats, front and rear disc brakes, tank extensions, side mounted exhaust system and so on are available.

Commenting on the updated Hornet 2.0, Tsutsumu Otani, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, “The Hornet 2.0 has been a game-changer in the segment ever since it was first introduced in August 2020. Over the years, we have continuously updated the motorcycle and even introduced special MotoGP edition models, each receiving an overwhelming response from our customers. With the new OBD2B-compliant Hornet 2.0, we aim to take this legacy forward by offering an even more refined riding experience, coupled with cutting-edge technology and superior safety features.”