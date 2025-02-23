2025 Honda Accord Sedan Debuts With Exterior Tweaks

The Honda Accord in China has received a facelift for the new model year with subtle exterior revisions to extend the lifespan of the current generation

The Honda Accord in China has received a facelift for the new model year. The updated model brings subtle tweaks, sharpening its look without altering its core design. While not a radical transformation, the changes lend the car a more aggressive presence. The most noticeable updates are reworked headlights and new LED DRLs now extend further outward.

The orange reflectors are no more while the grille has also received a redesign with multiple silver horizontal slats. Additionally, the bumper has been reshaped, featuring sharper contours and more aggressive styling. Meanwhile, the rear remains unchanged, retaining its signature LED light bar and familiar taillight design.

Inside, Honda has chosen to stick with the existing cabin layout. The air vent section still houses a small circular screen and rotary dial while the expansive 15-inch infotainment screen and digital instrument cluster continue to dominate the dashboard. Under the hood, everything stays the same. Reports confirm that the Accord will continue offering two engine options.

Also Read: New Honda Amaze Prices Hiked Within 2 Months Since Launch

The first is a 1.5L turbocharged unit producing 189 hp and 260 Nm of torque. The second is a 2.0L plug-in hybrid, delivering 181 hp and 335 Nm of peak torque along with an electric-only range of just over 100 km. It remains uncertain if these visual refinements will be introduced in markets outside China.

For buyers considering a midsize Honda sedan in China, the Accord isn’t the only option. Honda’s other collaboration with Dongfeng has resulted in the Inspire, a sedan that shares its platform with the Accord but features unique front and rear styling. Available in both standard and PHEV forms, the Honda Inspire offers a certain alternative.

Also Read: Upcoming Honda SUVs Within Next 3 Years – Elevate EV To ZR-V

As for India, Honda offers the Amaze and City sedans with the former gaining a brand new generation recently. The latter will also get an all-new version in the coming years. The Japanese manufacturer is currently looking to expand its market reach by adding new hybrid and electrified models in the near future. While the ZR-V was showcased to dealers recently, the Elevate EV’s arrival will likely happen next year.