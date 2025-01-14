2025 Hero Destini 125 Launched At Rs 80,450 In India

The 2025 Hero Destini 125 is offered in three grades namely VX, ZX and ZX+ with several best-in-segment features and class-leading mileage figure

Hero MotoCorp has finally launched the new Destini 125 scooter at an introductory price of Rs 80,450 (ex-showroom, Delhi) in the Indian market. It was revealed quite a few months back in Oct 2024 and now it has officially gone on sale. Available in three variants namely VX, ZX and ZX+, the 2025 Hero Destini comes with best-in-class features and segment-leading fuel efficiency. Hero Destini 125 will be at loggerheads with Honda Activa, Suzuki Access, TVS Jupiter and Yamaha Fascino in the domestic market.

The 2025 Hero Destini boasts of 30 patent applications which also includes multiple industry-first features in the form of illuminated start switch and auto-cancel winkers. The front fascia flaunts LED projector headlamps with LED DRLs and copper-toned chrome elements while it rides on diamond-cut alloy wheels. The scooter gets the signature H-shaped LED tail lamps and seat backrest at the rear to complement the neo-retro design.

The entry-level VX trim can be availed in three paint shades namely Eternal White, Regal Black and Groovy Red while the mid-spec ZX comes in Cosmic Blue and Mystique Magenta colour options, followed by the range-topping ZX+ which will be sold in Eternal White and Regal Black colourways with copper chrome accents. Based on an upgraded 12/12 platform, the 2025 Hero Destini is equipped with an all-digital speedometer with Bluetooth connectivity with notifications for missed calls, messages, and incoming calls.

Variant Price Destini 125 VX Rs 80,450 Destini 125 ZX Rs 89,300 Destini 125 ZX+ Rs 90,300

Other notable features on-board are turn-by-turn navigation, ECO indicator, real-time mileage, distance-to-empty, and low fuel indicator. The 2025 Hero Destini is presented with a spacious floorboard, longer seat and wider rear tyre. The premium appeal of the scooter is further extended by the boot lamp in the luggage box. It also comes with a front glove box, mobile charging port and a 190mm front disc brake.

The 2025 Hero Destini is packed with a 125cc engine which develops top power of 9 bhp at 7,000 rpm and peak torque of 10.4 Nm at 5,500 rpm. The engine features Hero’s innovative i3S (Idle Stop-Start System) technology and a one-way clutch. The new Destini 125 returns a best-in-segment mileage of 59 kmpl.

Commenting on the launch, Ranjivjit Singh, Chief Business Officer – India Business Unit, Hero MotoCorp said, “We are thrilled to introduce the new Hero Destini 125, a symbol of style, convenience, and advanced technology, designed for the modern rider. This innovative 125cc scooter redefines industry standards and solidifies Hero MotoCorp’s position. With an impressive segment-leading mileage of 59 kmpl, this family-friendly scooter exemplifies company’s commitment to innovation, value and an unparalleled riding experience for customers.”