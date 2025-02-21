2025 BYD Atto 3 Facelift Unveiled With Notable Updates – India-Bound?

2025 BYD Atto 3 gets notable cosmetic updates while new features and technologies could also be added; no mechanical changes likely

Images of the 2025 BYD Atto 3 have emerged online officially in its home marketplace. Retailed as the Yuan Plus in China, it is heavily inspired by the design of its Atto 2 sibling. The exterior now features a sportier front fascia where sharper corner intakes integrate into a larger central air inlet, giving it a more aggressive stance.

Additionally, the front camera has been repositioned from below the bumper to above it, hinting at the possible introduction of the advanced God’s Eye C driver assistance system. The rear end has also undergone a subtle revision. The bumper design mirrors the changes made at the front with a new skid plate adding a bolder touch.

A redesigned tailgate spoiler features an intricate centre section, complemented by dual brake lights. The LED tail lamps now incorporate a new signature, similar to the Atto 2. One of the most noticeable design changes is the removal of the C-pillar scales which have been replaced by a cleaner silver window trim.

Other highlights are new rear quarter windows, newly designed alloy wheels and sharper strip running along the rocker panels. While details about interior upgrades remain undisclosed, it’s possible that BYD will bring in new tech features as well as surface trims and materials to enhance its upmarket appeal. As for the performance, no changes are likely.

The Dynamic variant in India is powered by a 49.92 kWh battery pack, delivering an estimated range of 468 km on a single charge. Meanwhile, the Premium and Superior variants feature a larger 60.48 kWh battery, offering an ARAI-certified range of 521 km. The born-electric SUV also supports fast charging, replenishing the battery from 0 to 80 percent in under 50 minutes.

BYD recently launched the Sealion 7 EV in India for a price tag of Rs. 48.90 lakh with a claimed range of 567 km per charge. The facelifted Atto 3 is expected to arrive later this year or in 2026 in India.