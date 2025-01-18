2025 BMW R 1300 GS Adventure Launched At Rs. 22.95 Lakh

The 2025 BMW R 1300 GS Adventure is introduced in four grades namely Base, Triple Black, Style GS Trophy and 719 Karakorum

BMW Motorrad India has launched the 2025 R 1300 GS Adventure at an introductory price of Rs 22.95 lakh (ex-showroom) in the country. Besides the base variant, the bike will be available in three optional styles namely Triple Black, Style GS Trophy and 719 Karakorum. To be retailed as a completely built-up (CBU) unit in the Indian market, the all-new BMW R 1300 GS Adventure deliveries will start from April 2025 onwards. It will directly rival the Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally in the domestic market.

The base variant has been offered only in Racing Red paintwork while the Triple Black can be availed in a Blackstorm metallic paintwork. The GS Trophy trim is presented in the Racing Blue metallic paintwork followed by the 719 Karakorum, which will be sold in the Aurelius Green matt metallic paintwork. The 2025 R 1300 GS Adventure is introduced in an all-new design as compared to its sibling, the R 1300 GS.

The ADV bike flaunts a 30-litre aluminium fuel tank while equipped with elements such as a matrix full LED headlamp with LED DRLs, recessed BMW emblems, embossed GS lettering on both sides, large adjustable windshield, hand protectors with integrated turning indicators, and rubberised tank trays. The customers can also opt for an electric windshield which is available as an optional feature.

The standard features on-board the motorcycle are a fully-coloured 6.5-inch TFT screen, keyless ride, heated grips, smartphone charging compartment with integrated USB socket, 12V on-board power socket, M Lightweight battery, Dynamic Cruise Control (DCC) with brake function, four riding modes (Eco, Enduro, Rain and Road), Engine drag torque control, BMW Motorrad Full Integral ABS Pro, Hill-start control (HSC) Pro, Dynamic Brake Control (DBC) and Dynamic Suspension Adjustment.

The braking duties are carried out by a twin-disc brake with two newly developed, radially mounted four-piston fixed callipers at the front and a single-disc brake with two-piston floating callipers at the rear. The adventure motorcycle carries a new sheet metal main frame with an aluminium lattice tube rear frame. The GS Trophy & Option 719 variants also boast of the Automated Shift Assistant (ASA) as an optional feature.

Mechanically, the R 1300 GS Adventure is powered by the twin-cylinder boxer engine, which is touted as the most powerful BMW boxer engine ever to be produced. Already available with the R 1300 GS, it generates a maximum power output of 143 bhp at 7750 rpm and a peak torque of 149 Nm at 6500 rpm. The 6-speed transmission is located under the engine with the newly arranged camshaft drive.