2025 Aprilia SR 125, SR 160 Launch Soon – All You Need To Know

The 2025 Aprilia SR 125 and the 2025 Aprilia SR 160 are expected to gain new features and an updated engine in the Indian market

Aprilia India is working on multiple new products for the domestic market, which include the SR 125 and SR 160 scooters. Both the high-performance scooter models were recently spied testing on camera alongside the Aprilia Tuono 357 which will launch on Feb 17-18, 2025 in the Indian market. The 2025 Aprilia SR 125 and the 2025 Aprilia SR 160 will be equipped with the latest features and an OBD-2B compliant engine. While the SR 125 directly rivals TVS Ntorq and Hero Xoom 125, the SR 160 is at loggerheads with Yamaha Aerox 155 and Hero Xoom 160.

The present versions of the Aprilia SR 125 and Aprilia SR 160 lack modern features as compared to their respective rivals in the country. Hence, the brand might offer a new LCD instrument console with Smartphone connectivity via Bluetooth and Turn-by-turn navigation. In addition, call alerts and text message notifications could also be displayed on the instrument cluster.

Aprilia could also update the existing engines of both scooters to comply with the upcoming OBD-2B emission norms. It is highly unlikely that power and torque figures will change after this update. The styling is also expected to be carried over from the ongoing versions. The duo will boast of the same telescopic front suspension and mono-shock at the rear.

Aprilia SR 125 is powered by a 124.5 cc single-cylinder air-cooled petrol engine which dishes out top power of 10 bhp and peak torque of 10.33 Nm. As for the SR 160, it houses a 160.03 cc single-cylinder air-cooled petrol mill which generates a max power of 11 bhp and the highest torque of 13.44 Nm. Both scooters will be offered with an automatic gearbox.

The current iteration of the Aprilia SR 125 is sold at an introductory price of Rs 1.21 lakh (ex-showroom, Maharashtra) in the country. The 2025 model might be priced at nearly Rs 5,000-7,000 more than it is due to the addition of new features and an updated engine. The official launch is expected to take place in Feb 2025 with deliveries starting immediately.

Presently, Aprilia SR 160 is retailed to customers at a sticker price of Rs 1.30 lakh (ex-showroom, Maharashtra) in the Indian market. The new version could be at least Rs 10,000 more expensive than the existing model. If the company manages to price it around Rs 1.40 lakh, it will still be able to undercut the Hero Xoom 160 by a good margin of Rs 8,000.