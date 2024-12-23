2024’s Best ADAS Cars For Under Rs 30 Lakh: Top 5 Picks

This year, five cars launched under Rs 30 lakh offer ADAS, including the Kia Sonet, Honda Amaze, Mahindra XUV300, Tata Curvv and Hyundai Creta N Line

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) have become a sought-after feature, redefining safety and convenience in modern cars. In 2024, this premium technology has made its way into several cars priced under Rs 30 lakh, marking a significant shift in accessibility. Here’s a look at the top five cars offering ADAS in this price range.

1. Kia Sonet Facelift

Priced between Rs 14.82 lakh and Rs 15.67 lakh (ex-showroom), the 2024 Kia Sonet now comes with ADAS in its GTX Plus and X-Line trims. The safety suite includes lane departure warning, forward collision warning, high-beam assist and lane-keep assist. Engine choices include a 120 PS 1.0-litre turbo-petrol and a 116 PS 1.5-litre diesel.

2. New Honda Amaze

Priced between Rs 9.70 lakh and Rs 10.90 lakh (introductory), the new-gen Honda Amaze now includes ADAS in its top-spec ZX trim. Features like forward collision warning, adaptive cruise control, LaneWatch camera and lane-keep assist enhance safety. Available with a 5-speed manual or CVT automatic, the refreshed Amaze also sports updated interior and exterior styling.

Also Read: 7 All-New Hyundai SUVs Waiting To Launch In India (Including EVs)

3. Mahindra XUV 3X0

Priced between Rs 12.24 lakh and Rs 13.74 lakh (ex-showroom), the Mahindra XUV 3X0 comes with Level 2 ADAS in its AX5 L and AX7 L variants. Safety tech includes lane-keep assist, automatic emergency braking and adaptive cruise control. The AX5 L is powered by a 130 PS 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine, while the AX7 L also comes equipped with a 117 PS 1.5-litre diesel engine.

4. Tata Curvv

Priced from Rs 17.50 lakh to Rs 19 lakh (ex-showroom), Tata’s 2024 Curvv comes equipped with ADAS in the top-spec Accomplished Plus A trim. Key features include driver attention warning, adaptive cruise control and blind-spot collision warning. It’s powered by a 125 PS 1.2-litre turbo-petrol or 118 PS 1.5-litre diesel engine, paired with a 6-speed manual or 7-speed DCT.

Also Read: 5 New Standout Cars To Look Forward To In 2025 – Maruti To Kia

5. Hyundai Creta N-Line

Priced between Rs 19.34 lakh to Rs 20.45 lakh (ex-showroom), the 2024 Hyundai Creta N Line offers ADAS in its top-spec N10 variant. Powered by a 160 PS 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine, it comes with a 6-speed manual or 7-speed DCT. Key ADAS features include driver attention warning, forward collision avoidance assist and lane-keep assist.