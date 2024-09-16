2024 Yamaha R15M & MT15 V2 MotoGP Edition Launched At Rs. 1.73 Lakh

2024 Yamaha R15M and MT15 V2 Monster Energy MotoGP Edition come with sporty visual enhancements underlining the brand’s racing heritage

Yamaha has launched the 2024 Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Edition versions of the R15M and MT-15 Version 2.0 in India, following the recent update of the R15M with carbon fibre pattern graphics and additional features. These special edition models will be sold exclusively through Yamaha’s Blue Square dealerships across the nation.

The newly launched Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Edition of the R15M and MT-15 Version 2.0 features striking MotoGP-inspired livery on the fuel tank, tank shrouds, and side panels, emphasizing their racing heritage. Beyond these aesthetic updates, both bikes retain their existing specifications, powered by the same 155 cc fuel-injected, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. No mechanical changes have been introduced with this edition.

The four-valve SOHC engine in the Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Edition delivers a peak power of 18.4 PS and a maximum torque of 14.2 Nm. It comes paired with a six-speed transmission, featuring a slipper and assist clutch as standard. The 2024 Yamaha R15M MotoGP Edition is priced at Rs. 1,98,800, while the special edition of the MT-15 V2 is available for Rs. 1,73,400 (both prices ex-showroom, New Delhi).

Models Ex-Showroom (Delhi) R15M Rs. 1,98,800 MT-15 Version 2.0 Rs. 1,73,400

The equipment list comprises Traction Control system, Variable Valve Actuation (VVA), Upside down forks at the front as part of suspension and linked-type monocross at the rear and Bluetooth connectivity. Additionally, the R15M offers quick shifter, a fully digital colour TFT screen with turn-by-turn navigation, music and volume controls, upgraded switchgear and LED license plate light.

The 2024 Yamaha R15M Carbon Fibre Pattern edition features patterned accents on the front cowl, side fairings, and rear side panels. This model includes a carbon fibre design along with a black-finished fender. It also boasts new decals on the fuel tank and side fairings, complemented by contrast blue-coloured wheels at both the front and rear, enhancing its sporty look.

A few months ago, Yamaha introduced the Fascino S model, equipped with an ‘Answer Back’ feature and just a while before, the 2024 Yamaha FZ-S Fi V4 DLX received two new colours schemes.