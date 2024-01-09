2024 Yamaha FZ & R15 V4 Get New Colours, Priced From Rs. 1.16 Lakh

Yamaha has added new colour schemes and minor cosmetic enhancements to its 2024 FZ and R15 V4 motorcycles in India

India Yamaha Motor has today announced new colour schemes and cosmetic updates for its R15 V4 and the FZ series range comprising FZ-S FI V4.0 DLX, FZ-S FI V3.0, FZ FI V3.0 and the FZ-X. The Japanese manufacturer believes the introduction of new paint jobs as part of the 2024 MY update will ‘boost sales and establish stronger connections with young customers’ across India.

The 2024 Yamaha R15 S is priced at Rs. 1,65,200 for the Racing Blue and Matte Black colours; Rs. 1,82,000 for the new Metallic Red and Rs. 1,83,000 for Dark Knight, Rs. 1,87,000 for new Racing Blue, Vivid Magenta Metallic and Intensity White respectively and Rs. 1,96,200 for Metallic Grey R15M. The FZ Fi V3 costs Rs. 1,16,500 for Matt Cyan and Metallic Black; Rs. 1,21,700 for new Matte Grey and Matte Red and Rs. 1,22,700 for Dark Knight.

Commenting on the new announcement, Eishin Chihana, Chairman – Yamaha Motor India Group of Companies said, “Yamaha is excited to unveil its refreshed 2024 motorcycle lineup, in line with ‘The Call of the Blue’ brand campaign. We are elated to introduce vibrant new color options and appealing graphics that aim to captivate riders and onlookers alike. The carefully curated palette that features bold and refreshing shades, not only adds glamour to the bikes but is also expected to heighten consumer delight, promising visually stunning and gratifying experiences for Yamaha enthusiasts in India.”

The 2024 Yamaha R15 V4 gets a new paint scheme known as Vivid Magenta Metallic and it will be exclusively available at Yamaha’s Blue Square sales outlets. The existing Racing Blue and Metallic Red shades have received cosmetic changes and now sport refreshing hues and sportier graphics than before according to the brand.

The Yamaha FZ-S FI V4.0 Deluxe gains an all-new ‘Racing Blue’ shade for 2024 while the existing Metallic Black colour has been replaced with the new Matte Black option. In addition, the Matte Black and Majesty Red shades have also received minor cosmetic enhancements. Notably, the seat finish for the whole FZ-S FI Ver 4.0 Deluxe is now in solid black, adding a refreshing touch to the overall motorcycle.

The 2024 FZ-S FI V3.0 is now available in the attractive Matte Grey colour while the FZ FI debuts a new Matte Cyan shade. The FZ-X can now be bought with the Matte Titan colour for Rs. 1,37,200 and the Chrome shade will be available from next month. The FZ-S Fi V4 carries a price tag of Rs. 1,29,200 and the Deluxe is Rs. 500 costlier, which includes 3 new colours.