2024 Yamaha Aerox 155 Version S Launched At Rs. 1.50 Lakh

Yamaha Aerox 155 Version S is available in Silver and Racing Blue colour schemes and is equipped with Smart Key technology

Yamaha has today announced the launch of the Aerox 155 Version S in the domestic market. The maxi-sports scooter comes with the advanced Smart Key technology. The Aerox 155 Version S will be exclusively available at all authorised Blue Square outlets in two colour schemes – Silver and Racing Blue – carrying a price tag of Rs. 1,50,600 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The Smart Key feature of the AEROX 155 Version S is designed to enhance urban mobility, ensuring riders enjoy a smooth and convenient experience. Its answer-back function proves vital in busy city settings, triggering flashing blinkers and a buzzer sound to facilitate locating the scooter amid crowded surroundings.

Furthermore, the keyless ignition simplifies the startup process by allowing riders to effortlessly start their scooter using proximity detection, eliminating the need for manual key insertion. Riders can smoothly initiate the vehicle by rotating the knob to the ignition position and simply pressing the start button.

The inclusion of an immobiliser function in the smart key not only enhances convenience but also reinforces security measures. By activating when the key is out of range, it significantly reduces the risk of unauthorised access or theft. This feature provides riders with peace of mind, knowing that their scooter is well-protected against potential threats at all times.

Yamaha believes the Aerox 155 Version S integration provides riders with a smoother and more enjoyable journey, suited to the demands of today’s bustling urban landscapes. Commenting on the occasion, Eishin Chihana, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India Group of Companies, said, “Since its launch, the AEROX 155 has been a resounding success, captivating dynamic customers with its impressive performance and extraordinary design. As Indian cities evolve, the need for efficient transportation solutions has grown substantially, prompting Yamaha to lead with innovations that not only address but surpass the evolving demands of riders.”

The Aerox 155 comes with a muscular appearance, sleek body panels, X centre motif and Traction Control System (TCS). It is powered by a 155 cc single-cylinder Blue Core engine equipped with Variable Valve Actuation (VVA). Mated to a CVT transmission, the liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve motor produces a power output of 15 PS at 8,000 rpm and 13.9 Nm of peak torque produced at 6,500 rpm. The scooter is E20 fuel compliant and has an on-board diagnostics (OBD-II) System and hazard system as a standard feature.