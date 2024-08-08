2024 TVS Ntorq Launched With New Colours, Priced At Rs 86,871

2024 TVS Ntorq gets three new colour schemes namely Turquoise, Harlequin Blue and Nardo Grey while the Race XP gains a matte black special edition

TVS Motor Company has today announced the launch of new colour schemes for the Ntorq 125 and the Race XP series in the domestic market. They are now available at authorised TVS dealerships across India with a starting price of Rs. 86,871 and Rs. 97,501 (both prices, ex-showroom, Delhi) respectively. No mechanical changes have been implemented.

The regular TVS Ntorq 125 gets three new vibrant colour options namely Turquoise, Harlequin Blue and Nardo Grey. At the same time, the TVS Ntorq Race XP has been introduced in a matte black special edition that blends different textures of black, ranging from matte and glossy piano black. Speaking of the launch, Aniruddha Haldar, Senior Vice President of marketing – Scooters, Commuter Motorcycles & Corporate Brand, TVS Motor Company, said,

“At TVS Motor, it is our endeavour to provide a platform for self-expression to our customers. The TVS NTORQ 125 and TVS NTORQ Race XP exemplify our commitment to this vision. The new striking colour variants showcase a modern approach to scooter design, seamlessly combining excitement with self-expression.”

The scooter continues with the familiar 124.8 cc, three-valve engine which is good enough to produce a maximum power output of 9.5 PS at 7,000 rpm and 10.6 Nm of peak torque delivered at 5,500 rpm. It is equipped with features such as two ride modes, split grab rails, black alloy wheels and an LED headlamp.

The TVS Ntorq Race XP edition, on the other hand, uses the same powertrain with a bit more performance. It kicks out 10.2 PS at 7,000 rpm and 10.9 Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm, making it the most powerful scooter in its segment. It boasts more aggressive styling and sharp body graphics. The equipment list of both models is certainly packed.

Some of the highlights are an LCD instrument console with Bluetooth, navigation assist, caller ID alerts, last parked location assist, more than 20 commands for voice assistance, SMS alerts, lap timer, acceleration timer, turn-by-turn navigation and much more.