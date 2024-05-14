2024 TVS iQube Launched At Rs. 94,999, ST Deliveries Begin

2024 TVS iQube range gets a new battery pack and the top-end ST variant can be had with either a 3.4 kWh or a 5.1 kWh battery

TVS Motor Company has announced the introduction of new variants of the iQube as the range has been expanded adhering to the needs of a wide range of customers. On the back of getting past the three-lakh sales milestone, the new iQube range receives new features and a new battery pack, stretching the offering to a total of five different variants including the long-awaited ST.

The 2024 TVS iQube is now sold in three battery choices – 2.2 kWh, 3.4kWh and 5.1kWh – including the iQube ST in two variants. With an introductory ex-showroom Bengaluru price of Rs. 94,999 (inclusive of EMPS subsidy and cashback, valid till June 30), the electric scooter gets a new entry-level 2.2 kWh battery pack.

In addition, the Hosur-based manufacturer has announced that the deliveries of the iQube ST have commenced. The TVS iQube ST will now be available in two variants: 3.4 kWh and 5.1 kWh, with the latter boasting the largest battery pack in its segment. With this addition, the TVS iQube series expands to include a total of five variants, offered in a range of 11 shades.

Speaking on the launch of new variants, Manu Saxena, Senior Vice President, EV Business, TVS Motor Company, said, “At TVS Motor Company, we are committed to driving innovation and sustainability in the industry. It is exciting to witness the growth of our 3 lakh strong TVS iQube family. Learning from the riding behavior of our EV customers, we are very happy to launch an all new 2.2 kWh fastest charging variant in TVS iQube and an additional variant in TVS iQube ST.”

The new range is available across 434 cities at TVS dealerships in India. Some of the highlights of the 2.2 kWh variant, retailed in Walnut Brown and Pearl White colours, are a 5-inch colour TFT screen, charging time of just 2 hours (0-80 per cent), vehicle crash and tow alert, turn-by-turn navigation, distance to empty, 30-litre underseat storage space, 950-watt charger and a top speed of 75 kmph.

The TVS iQube ST with a 5.1 kWh battery pack is packed with a real range of 150 km, a 7-inch full-colour TFT touchscreen, 950W charger, charging time of 4 hr 18 m (0-80 per cent), 118+ connected features, Voice Assist and Alexa skillset, digital document storage, TPMS 32 litres underseat storage space and a top speed of 82 kmph. It is priced at Rs. 1,85,373 (ex-showroom Bengaluru).

Customers who had pre-booked the ST variant before July 15, 2022 will be able to purchase either the 5.1 kWh or 3.4 kWh ST variant with an introductory loyalty bonus of Rs. 10,000. It can be had in Copper Bronze Matte, Coral Sand Satin, Titanium Gray Matte and Starlight Blue colours. The smaller 3.4 kWh equipped ST trim has a real range of 100 km.

It is priced at Rs. 1,55,555 (ex-showroom Bengaluru) including EMPS subsidy and can be purchased with the same paint schemes as the top-of-the-line variant with a similar equipment list.