2024 Toyota Yaris Cross Revealed, More Powerful & Feature Rich

2024 Toyota Yaris Cross comes with a more powerful hybrid engine, improved safety features and technologies, better sound insulation, etc

Right on the back of introducing the updated Yaris hatchback, Toyota has revealed that the Yaris Cross has gained a host of revisions in the European market. The 2024 Toyota Yaris Cross has received more advanced technologies and improved safety features but importantly, a more powerful hybrid mill has joined the lineup to attract customers.

The Japanese auto major has added a new blue paint scheme while the top-spec Premiere Edition gets visual enhancements including a bespoke Urban Khaki shade, newly designed 18-inch alloy wheels and an interior theme similar to the exterior. The GR Sport edition of the Yaris Cross features a stiffer chassis tuned by Gazoo Racing and they use the new hybrid powertrain.

The cabin comes with up to 10.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system, up to 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, updated Toyota Smart Connect multimedia system with OTA updates, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, a Smart Digital Key with added remote control, new upholstery, and the improved Toyota T-Mate safety kit as standard.

Toyota has added a dynamic damper on the engine mount, thicker windscreen, resonator on the inlet hose and triple-layer insulation behind the dashboard for better insulation. The brand used a new camera and improved radar scanning, and introduced new ADAS tech like Pre-Collision System, updated Adaptive Cruise Control, Acceleration Suppression, Safe Exit Assist, and Rear Seat Reminder System.

The 2024 Toyota Yaris Cross Hybrid 130 employs a 1.5L NA petrol engine and a more powerful electric motor enabling a combined power output od 130 hp and 185 Nm of peak torque. Courtesy of the power boost, the acceleration has been improved by four tenths as it can now do zero to 100 kmph in 10.7 seconds. The Hybrid 115 variant develops 114 hp and 141 Nm.

Toyota does not offer a pure IC-engined variant of the Yaris Cross in Europe as it believes that the hybrid mill is one of the key reasons for customers purchasing the B-segment SUV. The official bookings will commence soon in select European markets and prices will be revealed closer to the launch.