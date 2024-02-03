2024 Toyota Hilux Mild Hybrid Revealed With Exterior Updates

2024 Toyota Hilux Mild Hybrid comes with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system to enhance performance and fuel efficiency; also gets exterior updates

The updated version of the Toyota Hilux will reach dealerships in Australia next month with exterior updates and its prices will be revealed there soon. While some of the variants will retain the existing prices, others will see a notable hike of up to $1,000. The revised pickup truck has gained 48V mild-hybrid technology for the SR5 and Rogue trims.

Besides the standard Rogue 4WD dual-cab variant, the mild-hybrid specification is available as an option in the SR 4WD dual-cab configuration. The system works in tandem with the tried-and-tested 2.8L four-cylinder turbo diesel engine that delivers 204 PS maximum power and 500 Nm of peak torque. It is paired with a six-speed automatic transmission and a 12-volt battery.

It is accompanied by a 48V battery, an electric motor/generation and other critical components. The MHEV system won’t save as much fuel as a fully-hybrid Camry or RAV4, but it does help improve the overall fuel efficiency and the smoothness of the oil burner by around 6 to 10 per cent according to Toyota, in comparison to the regular diesel mill.

The mild-hybrid variants have also received a new multi-terrain select function with six drive modes for enhanced performance across different surface conditions. The SR variant with the 48V tech comes with new features such as push button start/stop, automatic window up and down, carpet floor mats, dual-zone automatic climate control system, keyless entry and much more.

The range-topping SR5, Rogue and GR Sport are equipped with two USB Type-C charging ports at the rear and a wireless smartphone charger. Across the SR grade, Toyota has added parking sensors at the front and back. A new damping gad strut aids in the easy opening of the tailgate. Elsewhere no changes have been made as the cluster and infotainment remain the same.

However, the 2024 Toyota Hilux has gained a new touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity in Europe along with other updates. The exterior comes with a new front grille, a trapezoidal finish to the lower part and a few more additions only in the dual-cab variants, powered by the diesel engine.