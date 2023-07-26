2024 Toyota Fortuner Rendered Boasting Revised Design – Known Details

2024 Toyota Fortuner has been rendered showing a redesigned front fascia; likely global debut early next year

The Fortuner has been at the forefront of the full-size SUV segment for years and its dominance has been clearly documented. It still averages over 3,000 units per month indicating its high popularity. The seven-seater has been available in the global markets since 2004 and it first made its entry into India five years later.

In November 2016, the second-gen Fortuner was brought into India before the arrival of a facelift in early 2021 with the introduction of the Legender variant. Just over a year ago, the GR Sport variant was launched locally. Rumours surrounding the third-generation Toyota Fortuner have existed for a long time and is expected to be unveiled sometime next year.

Considering the popularity of the SUV, it could arrive in India in the months following its global debut but no official confirmation has been made yet. The 2024 Toyota Fortuner will likely be subjected to a number of revisions inside and out. For the first time in nearly ten years, it could get mechanical updates to enhance its off-road prowess and probably comfort as well.

Reports suggest that the all-new Fortuner will be heavily influenced by the design of the recently revealed new-gen Tacoma pickup truck. Here we show you a speculative rendering of the upcoming model boasting a redesigned front fascia with a new grille assembly, sharper headlamps with new integrated LED DRLs, revised fog lamp housings, Toyota badge mounted in the middle of multiple horizontal slats, a more muscular bonnet, etc.

Other highlights are newly designed alloy wheels, wider air intake, and a new skid plate at the front. We do expect the 2024 Toyota Fortuner to be underpinned by the TNGA-F platform that can also be found in the Tundra, Land Cruiser 300 and the more upmarket Lexus LX. Thus, the overall dimensions could grow and the interior could become more spacious.

The same architecture will also be used in the next-gen Hilux. As for the performance, the GD series diesel engine will work in tandem with a mild-hybrid system that has already been previewed in the Hilux. It will be more fuel economical while sticking by the stringent emission standards prevailing across the globe.