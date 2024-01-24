Bookings For India’s First CNG AMT In Tata Tiago & Tigor Open

The Tata Tiago CNG AMT will be available in a total of three variants while the Tigor CNG AMT will be sold in two variants

Tata Motors has today announced the commencement of bookings for the industry-first AMT transmission-equipped CNG variants of the Tiago and Tigor. Dubbed the Tata Tiago and Tigor iCNG AMT, the variants feature the twin-cylinder CNG technology introduced last year in India that saves up the boot volume and enhances practicality.

The AMT variant will look to offer the convenience of an automatic and high fuel economy ensured by the CNG technology as the mix of these attributes should help appeal to a wide range of audiences according to the brand. Buyers can now book the Tata Tiago and Tigor iCNG AMT by visiting their nearest Tata Motors authorized dealership or online for Rs. 21,000 initial token today.

The Tiago iCNG AMT will be available in a total of three variants namely XTA CNG, XZA+ CNG & XZA NRG while the Tigor iCNG AMT will be sold in two variants: XZA CNG & XZA+ CNG. The homegrown manufacturer has further noted that the gear shifting movement and quality will be smoother, in line with the regular petrol AMT.

In addition, the restart gradability will also be similar to the petrol version as it is claimed to be the best in the segment. The creep behaviour in traffic and parking has been tuned for easy manoeuvre in city driving conditions. The single ECU system is said to ensure effortless and jerk-free shifting between petrol and CNG modes.

In addition, the direct start in CNG mode will help save fuel every time you start the car. The micro switch will keep the car switched off at the time of refuelling as it turns off the ignition as soon as the fuel lid is opened and keeps it off until the lid is securely closed. Other highlights are thermal incident protection, safe location of CNG cylinders, use of advanced materials in iCNG kit to prevent leakage and leak detection feature.

The familiar 1.2L Revotron three-cylinder NA petrol engine is employed and adding to the colour palate, a new Tornado Blue in the Tiago, Grassland Beige in Tiago NRG and a Meteor Bronze in the Tigor have been introduced. Tata currently has a wide portfolio in the CNG space and has seen a YoY growth of 67.9 per cent in FY24 in the CNG market.