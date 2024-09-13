2024 Tata Punch Facelift Launching Soon With More Features

The 2024 Tata Punch facelift is expected to go on sale soon in India with new feature additions and a revised variant lineup

Tata Motors currently has the Punch as its top-selling model in the domestic market and it even finished as the most sold passenger car in the country quite a few times lately. The micro SUV is priced at Rs. 6.13 lakh for the base variant and it goes up to Rs. 10.20 lakh for the range-topping model (ex-showroom). It competes directly with the Hyundai Exter amongst a sea of other compact SUVs.

A while ago, we showed you spy images of the facelifted Punch in India and it appears that the new model will launch sooner rather than later. Given that Tata updates its model in short intervals, we would not be surprised if the updated Punch gets introduced in the coming weeks. Tata has been on a launch spree as the ICE and EV versions of the Curvv entered the market in a short period.

The brand is also preparing to launch the CNG-spec Nexon soon and thus the facelifted Punch could arrive before the end of this year. The 2024 Tata Punch will gain a host of new features in line with its bigger sibling, the Nexon. It will feature a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration.

Also Read: Tata Punch Slips To 5th Place In August 2024 Sales, Nexon At 10th

The touchscreen display along with USB Type-C charging ports and a wireless smartphone charger will be available in the Creative and Accomplished variants reportedly while the electric sunroof will be expanded to more variants. It has also been said that a new console will be incorporated for the front passenger with an armrest and integrated AC vents at the rear.

The variant lineup will be revised as well and it be more simplified than in the outgoing model. The updated Tata Punch will be offered in Pure, Pure (O), Adventure, Adventure Rhythm, Adventure S, Adventure+ S, Accomplished Dazzle, Accomplished+, Accomplished Dazzle with sunroof, Accomplished+ with sunroof, Creative, Creative+, Creative with sunroof and Creative+ S trims.

Also Read: Tata Reduces EV Prices By Up To Rs. 3 Lakh – Punch EV, Nexon EV

It appears that Pure Rhythm, Accomplished, Accomplished with sunroof and Creative variants have been axed. The exterior will be more in line with the latest Nexon and Punch EV and the cabin could gain new surface finishes and trims as well. With no performance changes, it will continue with the 1.2L NA petrol engine, paired with either a five-speed MT or a five-speed AMT. The CNG version will also stay put.

Source