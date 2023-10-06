2024 Tata Harrier Facelift & Safari Facelift Booking Opens In India

The booking for the 2024 Tata Harrier facelift and Safari facelift has commenced across dealerships and online for an initial token of Rs. 25,000; price announcement in the coming weeks

Tata Motors has today announced the commencement of bookings for the facelifted Harrier and Safari in India. They can be reserved for an initial token of Rs. 25,000 at Tata’s authorised dealerships and online. The 2024 Tata Harrier and Safari are packed with features on the inside while their exterior gets a major makeover.

Speaking on the start of the bookings, Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility said, “We are elated to commence the bookings of the New Harrier and Safari starting today. Our commitment to excellence, guided by the valuable feedback of our customers, has paved the way for these legends to usher into a new era of dominance.”

The new Tata Harrier has been confirmed to be available in four variants namely Smart, Pure, Adventure and Fearless, and it will be sold with a range of features including ADAS-based driver-assistive and safety tech giving rise to Adaptive Cruise Control, along with seven airbags, smart electronic shifter and paddle shifters and dual-zone automatic climate control system amongst others.

The new Tata Safari will be offered in four variants as well namely Smart, Pure, Adventure and Accomplished. The equipment list comprises bi-LED projector headlamps, a gesture-controlled powered liftgate, a 31.24 cm Harman touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto interface, Harman Advanced AudioworX with 13 JBL modes, a set of 19-inch alloy wheels and so on.

Both the 2024 Tata Harrier and Safari will be retailed in Dark Edition trims and they continue to be powered by a 2.0L four-cylinder turbocharged Fiat-sourced diesel engine. It develops a maximum power output of around 170 PS maximum power and 350 Nm of peak torque, and is mated to a six-speed manual transmission as standard or a six-speed torque converter automatic unit as an option.

The exterior of both SUVs gains a full-width LED light bar, redesigned split headlamp cluster, a sleeker LED light bar connecting the tail lamps, etc but there are noticeable differences between them visually to set them apart from each other.