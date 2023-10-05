2024 Tata Harrier Facelift & Safari Facelift – 5 Things Revealed In Teasers

Bookings for the 2024 Tata Harrier facelift and Safari facelift will begin tomorrow and their launch will happen in the coming weeks

Tata Motors began the teaser campaign for the facelifted Harrier and Safari a couple of days ago and they have been spotted testing multiple times on public roads. As for the performance, the familiar 2.0L four-cylinder turbo diesel engine will be retained. It develops a maximum power output of 170 PS and 350 Nm of peak torque.

It will be linked with a six-speed MT or a six-speed torque converter AT. Tata also has a new DI petrol engine and an electric version of the Harrier in the pipeline. Here are the five key details revealed through the teaser videos:

1. A Host Of Interior Updates:

The teaser video of the interior shows the presence of a fully digital 10.25-inch instrument console, a new four-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated Tata logo, ambient lighting covering the width of the dashboard, a 12.3-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto interface.

2. New Instrument Console:

The all-digital instrument cluster has customisable displays similar to the recently facelifted Nexon and the top-end versions could get the larger 12.3-inch unit found in the new Nexon EV and the mid-level trims could be equipped with a 10.25-inch screen.

3. Updated More Premium Dashboard:

The 2024 Tata Harrier and Safari will retain the same basic layout of the dashboard but a new glass panel will sit in place of the faux wooden trim and the more premium leather finish and revised HVAC vents will be other highlights.

4. New Centre Console:

In a similar fashion to the updated Nexon and Nexon EV, touch-based climate controls with toggle switches will also be available. The new centre console gains a new rotary drive selector and a new gear lever.

5. Many Visual Updates:

The front fascia of both SUVs has undergone significant revisions and they are heavily influenced by the Harrier EV concept with each model having distinctive appeal. The wider front end has a more prominent grille section, a split LED headlamp cluster accompanied by a thin LED lighting bar running along the width, a more muscular bonnet, newly designed alloy wheels, wider air intake, and sharper LED tail lamps (Z-shaped pattern in the Harrier) connected by a light strip have been teased.