2024 Tata Harrier Facelift Rendered Realistically Ahead Of Launch

Based on spy images, the 2024 Tata Harrier facelift has been rendered giving us a clear look at what to expect from the midsize SUV

Tata Motors is currently developing the facelifted Nexon, Harrier and Safari for the domestic customers. While the updated Nexon will be heavily influenced by the design of the Curvv concept, the upcoming Harrier and Safari will be inspired by the Harrier EV concept showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo earlier this year. All three of them have been caught testing multiple times.

The 2024 Tata Harrier is expected to be launched around October with a redesigned front fascia boasting an updated split headlamp cluster with sleeker LED Daytime Runnings connected by a horizontal LED light bar positioned below the more muscular bonnet. As you can see in the rendering, it could also get a wider central air intake, a revised bumper and a new faux skid plate.

Other exterior highlights are newly designed alloy wheels, new tail lamp graphics connected by a light bar, updated rear bumper, etc. It is yet unknown if the existing OMEGA platform will get any updates or not. The interior will have a lot in common with the upcoming Nexon and Safari as a new two-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated logo and touch controls for the climate control system will be available.

It may also get a new interior theme, use of more premium surface trims and materials, new HVAC vents, rotary drive selector, new gear lever as in the Curvv concept, and possibly paddle shifters. Tata could also introduce new colour schemes and only recently, the larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 360-degree camera and ADAS were added to the lineup as part of the MY2023 update.

As for the performance, the 2.0L four-cylinder Fiat-sourced turbo diesel engine will continue. It develops a maximum power output of 170 PS and 350 Nm of peak torque and is linked with a six-speed manual transmission or a six-speed torque converter AT. The 2024 Tata Harrier is believed to feature a new 1.5L turbo DI petrol engine kicking out around 170 PS at a later date.

The Tata Harrier is currently priced between Rs. 15.20 lakh and Rs. 24.27 lakh (ex-showroom) and expect the upcoming model to come with a minor price hike.