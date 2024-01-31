2024 Tata Altroz Facelift Spied Testing Ahead Of Launch

2024 Tata Altroz is expected to get minor cosmetic changes but the interior could be more upmarket than the outgoing model

Tata Motors introduced the Punch EV a few weeks ago and is planning to bring in more launches including the CMG AMT versions of the Tiago and Tigor, all-new Curvv EV and Harrier EV this year. Interestingly, the homegrown manufacturer has been spotted testing the facelifted iteration of the Altroz premium hatchback for the first time.

The spy images indicate that the new Altroz could debut in the coming months. The five-seater entered the domestic market back in January 2020 and it has been well received amongst customers competing against the likes of Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai i20 and Toyota Glanza. However, the first model underpinned by the ALFA platform has not received any notable updates.

The test mule suggests that it will be a minor cosmetic update to stretch the lifespan of the existing generation. Despite wearing camouflage, some of the details can be seen. It won’t likely get any substantial updates but subtle refreshes to keep the ball rolling. However, the interior of the 2024 Tata Altroz could be the one to watch out for as it may feature plenty of new features.

The cabin comes with a larger touchscreen touchscreen infotainment system of likely 10.25-inch size while an all-digital instrument console could be offered in the top-spec trims. In the mid-spec variants, a seven-inch digital cluster could be utilised. The equipment list will boast six airbags, wireless smartphone charge, ventilated front seats, automatic climate control, etc.

We do not expect any powertrain changes to be implemented though as the familiar 1.2L NA petrol and the 1.2L turbo petrol engines could continue. Tata could expand the range with the addition of the Altroz Racer, powered by the same 1.2L turbocharged gasoline mill but with 120 PS maximum power.

It is worth noting that the upcoming Curvv ICE will be equipped with a new 1.2L DI turbo petrol engine. A CNG variant will also continue in the Altroz facelift. As for the transmissions, a five-speed MT and a six-speed DCT will be retained as well.