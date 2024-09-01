2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Launched – 5 Things To Know

The 2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350 arrives with fresh updates, new color options, and a modest price hike. Here are five key highlights.

Royal Enfield has just launched the 2024 version of its iconic Classic 350, a motorcycle that has been a staple in the retro roadster segment. Building on the success of its predecessor, the updated Classic 350 brings several new features, paint schemes, and a slight price revision, all while maintaining the timeless appeal that enthusiasts love. Here’s a closer look at the top five things you need to know about the latest iteration of this beloved motorcycle.

1. New Nomenclatures and Pricing:

Royal Enfield has introduced a fresh set of nomenclatures for the 2024 Classic 350, aligning with its updated features and paint options. The entry-level Heritage variant is priced at ₹1,99,500, while the Heritage Premium comes in at ₹2.04 lakh. The Signals variant is available for ₹2.16 lakh, followed by the Dark variant at ₹2.25 lakh. Topping the range is the Chrome variant, priced at ₹2.30 lakh. These prices are ex-showroom, reflecting a ₹6,000 increase across the lineup compared to the outgoing model.

Variants & Colours Prices (Ex-Showroom, Chennai) Heritage (Madras Red, Jodhpur Blue) Rs. 1,99,500 Heritage Premium (Medallion Bronze) Rs. 2,04,000 Signals (Commando Sand) Rs. 2,16,000 Dark (Gun Grey, Stealth Black) Rs. 2,25,000 Chrome (Emerald) Rs. 2,30,000

2. Updated Features and Equipment:

The 2024 Classic 350 sees several modern updates, while retaining its timeless appeal. The motorcycle now comes equipped with an LED lighting system, which includes a round-shaped LED headlamp, turn indicators, tail lamp, and pilot lamps. Other notable additions include adjustable clutch and brake levers, as well as a USB charging port for added convenience. These upgrades enhance the overall riding experience, making the Classic 350 more appealing to a broader audience.

3. Familiar Yet Reliable Engine:

Under the hood, the 2024 Classic 350 continues to be powered by the reliable 349 cc single-cylinder SOHC air- and oil-cooled engine. This engine produces over 20 hp at 6,100 rpm and 27 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm, paired with a five-speed transmission. This powertrain is built on Royal Enfield’s J-series engine platform, which has already proven its mettle in the market, ensuring that the Classic 350 delivers a smooth and consistent performance.

4. Competition and Market Positioning:

The Royal Enfield Classic 350 is positioned in a highly competitive segment, where it takes on rivals like the Honda H’ness CB350, and entry-level middleweight motorcycles from Jawa and Yezdi. With its new features, updated styling, and competitive pricing, the 2024 Classic 350 is well-equipped to maintain its dominant position in the market. The motorcycle’s twin cradle frame adds to its sturdy build, making it a strong contender in the retro roadster segment.

5. Availability and International Launch:

Royal Enfield has announced that customer bookings and test rides for the 2024 Classic 350 will begin across India starting tomorrow. This update will not only cater to the domestic market but is also set to make its way to international markets. Given the brand’s global appeal, the updated Classic 350 is expected to attract significant attention from enthusiasts worldwide, solidifying its place as a timeless classic with modern enhancements.

With its blend of classic charm and modern features, the 2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350 continues to capture the essence of motorcycling while adapting to contemporary needs.