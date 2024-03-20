2024 Nissan Magnite Facelift Spotted Testing For The First Time

The 2024 Nissan Magnite facelift is expected to launch in India in the coming months with minor cosmetic updates

The Nissan Magnite compact SUV was revealed in October 2020 and is the smallest SUV offering from the brand across the globe. It is underpinned by the Renault-Nissan Alliance’s CMF-A+ architecture catering to the demands of developing countries while focussing on affordability to gain volume sales.

The Magnite competes with Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300 and Renault Kiger in the largest as well as the most competitive segment in the country. It is currently priced between Rs. 5.99 lakh and Rs. 11.11 lakh (ex-showroom). The compact SUV has seen plenty of activity in recent years and for more than three years, the Magnite has remained largely unchanged.

It is finally getting a mid-cycle update as the first spy images of the Magnite facelift have been caught on camera in Chennai. The test mule wears heavy camouflage concealing the possible cosmetic changes. However, since it is a mild update, do not expect any major revisions as the overall silhouette and the proportions will remain identical.

The spy pictures indicate the presence of newly designed alloy wheels and the rear will feature a revised tail lamp design. Elsewhere, a redesigned front grille section and updated front and rear bumpers will likely be the only other changes but the front fascia has not been spied yet. Considering its price range, the Nissan Magnite is already packed with a decent list of features.

The Nissan Magnite offers two engine choices: a 1.0L naturally aspirated petrol engine and a 1.0L turbocharged petrol engine. These powertrains come with both manual and automatic transmission options. The NA mill develops around 72 hp and 96 Nm while the turbo unit kicks out 100 hp maximum power and 160 Nm of peak torque.

No powertrain and mechanical changes are expected to accompany the Magnite facelift while the interior theme and surface trims could be updated as well. It is worth noting that the Magnite AMT debuted only late last year and before which, the Kuro Edition was launched in India.