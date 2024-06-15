2024 Nissan Magnite Facelift Leaked, Launch Later This Year

The Nissan Magnite facelift is expected to go on sale later this year or in early 2025 with minor cosmetic revisions

Nissan has been testing the updated Magnite for a few months now on Indian soil and is expected to launch in the coming months. The compact SUV is the only model sold by the Japanese auto major domestically and its range will reportedly be expanded with the arrival of the fourth-generation global X-Trail via the CBU route next month.

The forthcoming Nissan Magnite will expand the lifespan of the first-generation model with minor cosmetic updates and a portion of it has been leaked online in its final production form. According to a report, Nissan shipped a few LHD units of the Magnite facelift for duties related to crash tests abroad and those test parameters were not similar to the ones used by Bharat NCAP.

As you might have already guessed, the leaked image of the Nissan Magnite facelift shows changes that are part of the mid-cycle revision. The compact SUV gains a new headlamp assembly, revised grille section, redesigned front and rear bumpers, new LED signatures, and a set of newly designed alloy wheels. The cabin may also get minor updates.

We can expect Nissan to introduce new features and technologies to further spice up the offering as the five-seater is one of the most affordable models within the segment. We do not expect any changes to the platform either as the heavily localised CMF-A+ architecture which is also found in the Renault Triber and Kiger will stay put.

Nissan will roll out the LHD and RHD versions of the facelifted Magnite from the Renault-Nissan alliance plant in Tamil Nadu and thus its export potential will be higher than before as the brand could address the needs of overseas LHD markets. Before the India launch later this year or in early 2025, Nissan will commence the export of the Magnite facelift.

As for the performance, the familiar 1.0L three-cylinder petrol engine producing 72 hp and 96 Nm in its NA guise and 100 hp and 160 Nm in its turbo guise will be utilised. The transmission duties will be handled by a five-speed manual, a CVT and an AMT. The Magnite is currently priced between Rs. 6 lakh and Rs. 11.11 lakh (ex-showroom) and the facelift will get slightly costlier.