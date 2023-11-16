2024 New-Gen Maruti Suzuki Swift Gets Bigger In Size & More Mileage

Unveiled in October 2023, the mileage figures and dimensions of the 4th gen Maruti Suzuki Swift have been revealed; Now gets a higher claimed fuel efficiency of up to 24.50 kmpl

The new-gen Maruti Suzuki Swift was showcased at the 2023 Japan Mobility Show in its near-production concept guise. The test mule of the updated 4th gen was spied in India for the first time in early November. The hatchback is set for an international debut next year and it will be launched in the country around the same timeline.

While all the information was not revealed during the official unveiling, Suzuki is letting out the important details of the updated hatch as we are nearing its launch timeline. The official fuel efficiency figures and dimensions of the new-gen Swift are out this time. Let’s have a look at them.

2024 New-Gen Maruti Suzuki Swift: More Fuel Efficient

According to the official figures revealed by the company, the 4th gen Swift will return a claimed fuel efficiency of 24.50 kmpl in its hybrid guise. On the other hand, the non-hybrid model’s claimed figures stand at 23.40 kmpl.

For reference, the current gen Swift sold in the domestic market gets a claimed fuel mileage of 22.38 kmpl and 22.56 kmpl for manual and AMT models respectively. It is powered by a 1.2 litre K12C dual jet dual VVT four-cylinder petrol engine pumping out 89 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque.

As for the powertrain of the new-gen Swift is concerned, it will use a new 1.2 litre three-cylinder naturally aspirated Z12E petrol engine. The details of this engine are under wraps but reports suggest that the torque output will definitely go up. It will be mated to a CVT gearbox and will also get hybrid technology. However, the chances of a CVT and hybrid option for the India-spec model are highly unlikely.

2024 New-Gen Maruti Suzuki Swift: Dimensions

Taking a look at the above table, it is very clear that the new-gen Swift has grown in terms of length and it is up by 15 mm. On the other hand, the width and height are decreased by 40 mm and 30 mm respectively. The wheelbase remains unchanged. It is important to note that the changes in dimensions are very marginal and it will be interesting to see how this turns out in practical usage as well as cabin space management.