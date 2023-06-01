2024 New-Gen Honda Amaze To Likely Get ADAS Tech

Honda Cars India has committed to equip its new upcoming cars with ADAS technology. The streak is already on with the 5th Gen City Facelift and it will be followed by the Elevate SUV

ADAS, the acronym for Advanced Driver Assistance System is becoming an industry norm and we are seeing more new cars getting this active safety feature. In line with this, Honda Cars India will be equipping all the upcoming new cars and SUVs with ADAS technology, which the company likes to call Honda Sensing Suite.

The 5th Gen City Facelift was the first vehicle to feature ADAS and it will be followed by the highly anticipated mid-size SUV Elevate, which is slated for a global debut on June 6. In addition to this, the New-Gen Honda Amaze will also get the ADAS technology, upon its launch in the year 2024.

The Honda Sensing technology gets a slew of features such as adaptive cruise control, collision mitigation braking system, road departure mitigation system, lane keep assist, automatic high beam assist and more. Now coming back to the updated compact sedan, the 2024 New-Gen Honda Amaze will follow the brand’s latest design direction, in line with the latest sedans like the current City and the international spec Accord.

This means that an all-new design which is quite different from the current model will be a part of the package. Inside the cabin, the layout is bound to be revised and the updated sedan will come loaded with a host of new tech features. This includes a new free-standing infotainment unit with Honda’s latest interface, Honda Sensing ADAS features and more.

If some media reports are something to go by, the new-gen Amaze will be based on the updated version of the existing PF2 platform. Apart from this, the sedan will continue to measure just below the 4-meter mark. In terms of powertrain, the four-wheeler will be powered by the existing 1.2-litre i-VTEC engine, putting out 90 bhp and 110 Nm of peak torque.

The engine will be paired with a 5-speed manual and a CVT automatic transmission. Honda recently discontinued the 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel engine from its line-up, thanks to the BS6 phase 2 RDE emission norms kicking in from April 2023. So a diesel powertrain will not be a part of the package.