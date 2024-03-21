2024 Mitsubishi Pajero Sport Unveiled, Will It Ever Come To India?

2024 Mitsubishi Pajero Sport gets exterior updates and a new 2.4L four-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine producing 184 PS and 430 Nm

For the 2024 model year, the Mitsubishi Pajero Sport has undergone a facelift, hitting the market in Thailand with four different variants priced between 1,389,000 baht (Rs. 32.01 lakh approximately) and 1,689,000 baht (Rs. 38.93 lakh approximately). The most significant of the changes is the availability of a new powertrain.

The 2.4L four-cylinder turbocharged diesel mill puts out a maximum power output of 184 PS at 3,500 rpm and 430 Nm of peak torque delivered between 2,250 rpm and 2,500 rpm. The same powerplant can be found in the latest Triton pickup truck, which is more powerful in comparison. It is connected to a six-speed torque converter automatic unit.

The new transmission comes in place of the eight-speed AT which was in the business for around five years. The full-size SUV can be had with a rear-wheel drive or a four-wheel drive option. In Thailand, the 4WD configuration features Super Select 4WD II in the top-end 2.4 Elite AT 4WD trim. It also features off-road modes for improved go-anywhere capabilities.

They are Rock, Sand, Gravel, Mud or Snow modes. The final gear ratio has been shortened to 4.090. While retaining the body-on-frame construction, the 2024 Mitsubishi Pajero Sport stands 5 mm above the ground. On the outside, the seven-seater comes with a redesigned front grille section and newly designed 18-inch alloy wheels.

Other highlights are LED Daytime Running Lights, LED fog lights, LED tail lamps, powered tailgate with hands-free, auto wipers and LED projector headlights with auto beam levelling. The cabin is incorporated with a new steering wheel, an eight-inch digital instrument console, an eight-inch touchscreen display, six-speaker audio, sat nav, dual-tone leatherette seat upholstery and much more.

The equipment list also comprises eight-way adjustable front seats, a self-dimming rearview mirror, keyless smart entry with push-button start, electric parking brake with auto hold, a 12.1-inch screen that folds down from the roof for the third-row passengers, rear AC vents, split-folding seats, seven airbags, hill start assist, hill descent control, forward collision warning, auto emergency braking, etc.

Mitsubishi is indeed planning to make a comeback to India but not to sell its cars though as it has acquired more than 30 per cent stake in TVS Mobility, which is a global automobile corporate dealer and India’s largest distributor.