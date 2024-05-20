2024 MG Astor Facelift Exterior & Interior Leaked Fully, Launch Soon

2024 MG Astor will adorn cosmetic updates and interior changes while no mechanical revisions are expected; launch likely soon

Fresh off signing the alliance with JSW Group, MG Motor India appears to be planning to introduce the facelifted version of the Astor in the domestic market. The midsize SUV is currently one of the feature-loaded models in its segment and is priced aggressively as well. The facelift will be part of the mid-cycle update for the five-seater which was first introduced in October 2021.

The 2024 MG Astor has now been leaked online fully ahead of what looks like an imminent market launch. It gets a host of updates inside and out while the equipment list will also become more premium with the inclusion of new features and technologies. The Astor facelift gets a new front end comprising sharper LED headlights with LED Daytime Running Lights.

The grille section has also been tweaked to bring a refreshed vibe as the quilted diamond finish complements the overall sleek appeal. The leaked pictures also show the presence of a sportier front bumper section with large vertical air inlets, pentagonal housings and a horizontal blue garnish that runs through the headlamps. The side profile boasts black-finished wing mirrors and pillars and silver functional roof rails.

Other highlights are newly designed dual-tone alloy wheels, new skid plates, wraparound LED tail lamps, an updated rear bumper, an integrated spoiler with a high-mounted stop lamp and a shark fin antenna. The interior features a black theme with white accents on the door trims and seats and a three-spoke flat-bottom steering wheel with mounted controls.

You could also see a revised dashboard and a new centre control, twin screen display, new gear selector, wireless smartphone charger and EPB. It will continue to rival the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, VW Taigun, Skoda Kushaq and Honda Elevate and expect an aggressive pricing strategy as in the outgoing model.

As for the performance, the 2024 MG Astor will be equipped with the familiar 1.5L NA petrol and a 1.3L turbocharged petrol mill but they could feature an improved hybrid technology for better fuel economy. The transmission options include a five-speed manual, a CVT, and a six-speed torque converter AT.

Image Credits: MRD Cars