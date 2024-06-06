2024 Mercedes-Benz EQA To Launch In India On July 8

Mercedes-Benz EQA will compete with Volvo XC40 Recharge and BMW iX1 locally and it will likely be offered in 66.5 kWh and 70.5 kWh battery options

Mercedes-Benz refreshed its entry-level electric compact crossover, the EQA, incorporating styling, equipment, and other enhancements similar to those of the larger EQB in early 2023 globally. Particularly, the overall styling elements are more in line with other Mercs as it gets the signature star pattern front grille, a prominent horizontal light bar, aero-optimised bumpers and a 3D light signature at the rear.

These changes bring the EQA closer to the larger Mercedes-Benz EVs within the EQ range. Inside the cabin, it features a new three-spoke steering wheel with capacitive controls, new trim pieces on the dash and doors with illuminated Mercedes logos, and twin 10-inch screens are standard with the latest MBUX operating system.

The screens can be personalized with three styles: Subtle, Sporty, and Classic, and now offer cleaner menus and graphics. Additionally, the voice-recognition system is more responsive to various types of dialogue. The EQA is more efficient than the old global model as well courtesy of improved aero efficiency, rolling-resistance tyres, and a new range-extender mode.

The mode turns off the functions that may not be required including AC and display to increase driving range. The Mercedes-Benz EQA comes with a WLTP-rated range of 560 km in its EQA 250+ trim utilising a 70.5 kWh battery pack. The EQA 250, EQA 300 4Matic, and EQA 350 4Matic are sold in the international markets with the smaller 66.5 kWh battery unit. Both batteries support DC fast charging of up to 100 kW.

The FWD electric motor in the EQA 250 and EQA 250+ variants produce 188 hp while the twin e-motors in the AWD EQA 300 4Matic and EQA 350 4Matic deliver a combined output of 225 hp and 288 hp respectively. The EQA’s assistive systems gain a new mono-multipurpose camera and a new backup camera and optionally, features such as Active Lane Keeping Assist can be chosen.

The 2024 Mercedes-Benz EQA will go on sale on July 8 and it will strengthen the brand’s EQ family by becoming the fourth model following the EQE, EQS and EQB. It will compete with Volvo XC40 Recharge and BMW iX1 locally.