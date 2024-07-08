2024 Mercedes-Benz EQA Launched In India At Rs. 66 Lakh

2024 Mercedes-Benz EQA becomes the most affordable electric offering from the brand in India and it boasts a claimed range of up to 560 km

In early 2023, Mercedes-Benz updated its entry-level electric compact crossover, the EQA, with styling, equipment, and other enhancements akin to those of the larger EQB. The refreshed EQA now features overall styling elements more in line with other Mercedes models, including the signature star pattern front grille, a prominent horizontal light bar, aero-spec bumpers, and a 3D light signature at the rear.

It has now been launched in India for a price of Rs. 66 lakh (ex-showroom) and its customer deliveries will begin in January 2025. It accompanies the EQB, EQE and EQS within the brand’s electrified range. In India, the electric compact crossover takes on Volvo XC40 Recharge and BMW iX1.

Inside, the cabin now features a new three-spoke steering wheel with capacitive controls, new trim pieces on the dash and doors with illuminated Mercedes logos, and twin 10-inch screens that come standard with the latest MBUX operating system. The screens in the EQA can now be personalized and feature cleaner menus and graphics.

Additionally, the voice-recognition system has been enhanced to be more responsive to different types of dialogue. The EQA is also more efficient than the previous global model, thanks to improved aerodynamics, rolling-resistance tyres, and a new range-extender mode, which increases driving range by turning off non-essential functions, such as the air conditioning and display.

For the domestic market, the Mercedes-Benz EQA comes with a WLTP-rated range of 560 km in its EQA 250+ trim utilising a 70.5 kWh battery pack and a front-wheel drive electric motor capable of 188 hp and 385 Nm. However, the EQA 250, EQA 300 4Matic, and EQA 350 4Matic are sold in the international markets with the smaller 66.5 kWh battery unit.

It supports DC fast charging of up to 100 kW and helps in achieving zero to 100 kmph in 8.6 seconds before topping out at 160 kmph. The 10 to 80 per cent charge can be reached in just 35 minutes using the fast charger but a standard 11kW AC charger takes 7 hours and 15 mins to replenish back to 100 per cent. The EQA’s assistive systems now include a new mono-multipurpose camera and an upgraded backup camera.