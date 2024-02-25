2024 Maruti Swift Will Borrow These 5 Features From Brezza

The next-generation Maruti Suzuki Swift is scheduled to launch this year, and it will carry some interesting features from the popular Brezza

The iconic Maruti Suzuki Swift is gearing up for a change in generation this year, i.e., in 2024! With a bolder design already turning heads, rumours suggest it will also inherit some exciting features from its sibling, the Brezza. Maruti’s high-selling compact SUV has a few impressive features on offer, and the best ones will likely make their way to the upcoming hatchback.

Let’s check out the top five features that could be offered on the new-gen Swift, taken straight from the Brezza:

1. 9-Inch Touchscreen Infotainment System

Say goodbye to the older 7-inch screen! The new Swift will embrace the Brezza’s larger 9-inch infotainment system, offering sharper visuals, improved responsiveness, and seamless wireless connectivity for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It will have the same design as well.

2. Standard 6 Airbags

The current Swift gets two airbags as standard, and to be honest, its safety ratings have raised eyebrows in the past. The next-gen model is expected to address this concern by offering 6 airbags as standard equipment. This significant upgrade prioritizes driver and passenger safety, providing peace of mind on every drive.

3. Wireless Phone Charging

No more fumbling with cables in the cabin! The Swift will adopt the Brezza’s (and Fronx’s) wireless phone charging pad. This will ensure your device stays juiced up throughout your journey while being a lot more convenient compared to using wired chargers. This tech-savvy addition caters to the modern driver who relies on their smartphone for everything – navigation, music, and hands-free calling – and wants to ensure that it’s ready at a moment’s notice.

4. 360-Degree Camera

Maneuvering through tight city streets or navigating tricky parking spots can be stressful. The Brezza’s 360-degree camera will find its way into the Swift, offering an all-around view of your surroundings and eliminating blind spots. This feature will offer smoother parking experiences and enhanced confidence behind the wheel.

5. Head-Up Display

Imagine checking out crucial driving information like speed, navigation, and alerts without having to take your eyes off the road! The Brezza boasts a Head-Up Display (HUD), and the Swift might follow suit. This innovative feature minimizes distractions and keeps your focus firmly on the road ahead.

While the official confirmation of these features awaits, the potential addition of these Brezza-inspired upgrades paints a promising picture for the next-gen Swift. With a more feature-packed cabin, enhanced safety measures, and tech-savvy conveniences, the 2024 Swift could easily solidify its position as a leader in the Indian hatchback segment. Stay tuned for further updates as we inch closer to the official launch!