2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift: What To Expect In The All-New Model

Get a sneak peek at the 4th generation Maruti Suzuki Swift – modern yet familiar design, tech upgrades, and fuel-efficient powertrains

Maruti Swift, an automotive icon known for its sporty appeal and practicality, is set to enter its fourth generation. With the recent unveiling at the Japan Mobility Show and the sighting of a test model on Indian roads, shoppers and enthusiasts are waiting excitedly for its launch. The next-generation Swift is expected to combine the best of the past with the promise of a brighter and more exciting future.

Let’s take a look at everything we know about the next-gen Maruti Swift, along with some anticipated details:

Evolutionary Exterior Design

The fourth-generation Swift retains its quintessential Swift identity, combining youthful design with sporty proportions. It’s an evolution of design, showcasing a Mini Cooper-inspired style, clever interior packaging, and a reputation for balanced ride and handling. The hatchback boasts a range of design updates, like a clamshell bonnet, an aggressive grille, a sportier bumper, and new LED headlights with an intriguing DRL pattern.

In terms of profile, the changes are more subtle, with new wheels and rear door handles now in a conventional position, unlike the previous generation’s C-pillar placement. The overall silhouette remains similar to the current generation Swift, retaining its recognizable Swift identity. The rear section showcases updates in the form of new LED taillights, a restyled tailgate, and a sportier rear bumper, further enhancing the car’s sporty appeal.

Interior Upgrades

Inside, the 4th-gen Swift introduces notable upgrades. The toggle-style auto climate control panel from the Baleno replaces the older circular dials with integrated displays. While the India-spec Swift may miss out on the HUD found in the Baleno, the premium upholstery and sharp cabin design will surely catch the buyers’ fancy.

Upgraded Equipment

One of the most significant changes comes in the form of a free-standing 9-inch infotainment screen featuring wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, the same as the new Baleno. Apart from that, the hatchback will also get Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), which has become quite popular in recent times.

Efficient Powertrain

The next-gen Maruti Swift is expected to debut the new 3-cylinder 1.2L NA petrol engine with a 48V self-charging hybrid system. This strong hybrid setup is rumoured to deliver fuel efficiency of over 30 kmpl, although real-life figures would be a little lower. The current 1.2-litre inline-4 petrol motor will likely continue forward too.

Launch Timeline

As per rumours, the next-gen Maruti Swift will make its way to the Indian car market next year. Considering that the test mule sighted on Indian roads looked production-ready, we believe there is some weight in these speculations. The hatchback will likely be priced between Rs. 6 lakh to Rs. 10 lakh (ex-showroom).