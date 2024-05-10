2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift Variant Wise Features & Prices Explained

Available in a total of five variants namely LXi, VXi, VXi (O), ZXi, and ZXi+, the 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift is powered by a new 1.2L petrol engine

With much anticipation, Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) launched the new generation Swift for a starting price tag of Rs. 6.49 lakh while the top-spec trim goes up to Rs. 9.64 lakh (ex-showroom). Available in a total of five grades namely LXi, VXi, VXi (O), ZXi, and ZXi+, the compact hatchback gets evolutionary updates to its exterior.

Compared to the old model, the prices have gone up between Rs. 25,000 and Rs. 36,000 and they are justified considering that the five-seater is sold with six airbags as standard. The mid and top level trims are more feature packed than before as a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless charger, Arkamys audio system, etc are now offered.

The customer deliveries of the 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift will commence soon in India and the reservations are taken for a token fee of Rs. 11,000. One of the major updates is the arrival of a new 1.2L three-cylinder Z12E petrol engine, which produces 82 PS maximum power and 112 Nm of peak torque – lesser power and torque compared to the outgoing model.

However, the fuel economy has increased by 10 per cent for the manual variant (24.8 kmpl) and 14 per cent for the AMT version (25.75 kmpl). The base LXi variant comes with features such as halogen projector headlights, LED tail lamps, six airbags, ABS with EBD, ESP, HHA, reversing sensors, ISOFIX child seat mounts, manual AC, keyless entry, central locking, four power windows, manually adjustable wing mirrors, and adjustable front headrests.

The LXi trim, priced at Rs. 6.49 lakh, is retailed only with a manual transmission while all other trims can be bought with MT or an AMT. The VXi costing Rs. 7.29 lakh for MT and Rs. 7.79 lakh for AMT gets turn signals on ORVMs, full wheel covers, body coloured ORVMs and door handles, parcel tray, seven-inch touchscreen with voice assistance, OTA updates, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto interface, Bluetooth, USB Type-A charging port, four-speaker audio, etc over the LXi.

The Vxi (O) is Rs. 27,000 costlier than the VX and for that features such as push button start/stop with smart key, electrically foldable ORVMs and connected features are provided. Spending Rs. 70,000 more will get you the ZXi trim with added features such as LED projector headlights, LED DRLs, 15-inch alloy wheels, height adjustable driver seat, six speaker audio, wireless smartphone charger, rear wiper and washer, auto headlamps with follow-me-home, auto AC, rear AC vents, 60:40 split rear seats, two USB rear charging ports and rear wiper and washer.

For Rs. 15,000 extra, the ZXi+ comes with front LED fog lights, leather-wrapped steering wheel, front footwell illumination, rear parking camera, a nine-inch SmartPlay Pro+ touchscreen infotainment display, Arkamys audio and cruise control.