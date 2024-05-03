2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift Uncovered, Spotted At Dealership

2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift will be launched soon in India and it will feature notable revisions inside and out compared to the outgoing model

Maruti Suzuki recently shared the first teaser image of the fourth-generation Swift in India, announcing that pre-bookings have begun ahead of its official launch next week. The model has already started arriving at dealerships, and the photos available depict it in white exterior colour. The new compact hatchback comes with a variety of interior and exterior updates, along with a new 1.2L Z-series mild hybrid petrol engine, which first appeared in the global Swift.

The new engine is a three-cylinder unit, replacing the well-known four-cylinder K-series engine. It delivers a maximum power output of 81.6 PS at 5,700 rpm and a peak torque of 112 Nm at 4,300 rpm. Although this engine has slightly lower power, it’s expected to improve the drivability of the new-gen Swift, particularly at lower rpms.

The new engine’s power output has decreased by 8.2 PS, and the torque is down by 1 Nm, even though the engine’s cubic capacity remains unchanged. Notably, the maximum power and torque are now delivered at a lower rpm compared to the outgoing model. Despite this reduction in performance, the mild hybrid technology is expected to significantly improve fuel efficiency, potentially by as much as 3.4 kmpl.

In addition to the five-speed manual transmission, Maruti Suzuki may offer a CVT or an AMT to broaden the options for the new generation Swift. The global debut of the latest Swift took place at the Japan Mobility Show 2023 in Tokyo. The India-spec version closely resembles the international model, and the interior will be equipped with new features and technologies compared to the outgoing model.

It will gain a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a revised semi-digital instrument cluster, six airbags in the top-end variants, automatic climate control, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, Arkamys audio, wireless smartphone charging facility, rear AC vents and Type-C USB charging ports and much more.

The fourth-generation Maruti Suzuki Swift will remain in competition with other compact hatchbacks in India including the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Tata Tiago and Renault Kwid among others.