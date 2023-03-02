2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift To Get Evolutionary Design Changes

The new Swift is likely to be offered with a strong hybrid petrol engine with a claimed fuel efficiency of over 35 kmpl

The Maruti Suzuki Swift is one of the best-selling hatchbacks in the country and is offered with a feature-rich package. The brand is now gearing up to launch the new-gen Swift in the market which is likely to make its debut somewhere in early 2024. From what we know so far, this new iteration of the Swift will boast a completely new exterior styling and here are all the details you need to check out.

To start with, the new Swift will be slightly larger than the present generation and is likely to boast a longer wheelbase and a wider track. In addition to this, the hatchback is also expected to offer an aggressive and sporty front fascia which will be dominated by a sharp bumper design and a bold front grille.

Moreover, the hatchback will also get multi-spoke dual-tone alloy wheels while the rear door handles too will find a more conventional position. Needless to say, the rear profile will see major styling updates including new LED tail lights, a sporty rear bumper, and more.

Inside, the new Swift will get a revised dashboard layout with a large infotainment system in the centre below which we will see a new automatic climate control. The hatchback will also get a new instrument console, new seats, and a more spacious and comfortable rear seat. On the features front, the new Swift will get push-button start, auto-dimming IRVMs, electrically operated ORVMs, steering-mounted controls, connected car tech, and more.

The new 2023 Maruti Suzuki Swift is said to feature a new 1.2L 3-cylinder petrol engine under the hood. This engine will be coupled with Toyota’s strong hybrid technology and will boast a claimed fuel economy of over 35 kmpl.

The brand is also expected to offer the new Swift with a 1.2L DualJet petrol engine which will be offered with both manual as well as AMT gearbox options. We get the same engine with many other Maruti cars in India including the Baleno premium hatchback.