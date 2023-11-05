2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift Testing Starts In India – Spied

Slated for a launch next year in 2024, the new-gen Maruti Suzuki Swift has been spied for the first time in India; Could get the new Z series 1.2 litre 3 cylinder hybrid petrol engine

Soon after its debut at the Japan Mobility Show, the 4th Gen Maruti Suzuki Swift has been spied testing on our home soil. The hatchback was showcased in the concept form at the motor show, however, it was a near-production prototype. Now, the test mule of the upcoming new-gen Swift has been spotted in India for the first time, suggesting the testing phase has commenced.

Although the test vehicle was heavily camouflaged, we got a good sense of what the India-spec model would get in terms of design as well as equipment. The launch of the Maruti’s best-selling hatchback is scheduled for the year 2024.

Taking a look at the spy images reveals that the car resembles the concept showcased at the motor show in Japan. It sports a brand-new front fascia with aggressive styling accompanied by a new set of LED headlamps and L-shaped integrated LED DRLs. The front grille has also been updated and the car somehow looks wider than before, however, we are not aware of the exact dimensions. In addition to this, the test mule gets LED fog lamps and a wider front air dam.

Towards the sides, the new set of alloy wheels seem to be 16-inch units and the rear door handles have been moved to the door, as opposed to the C-pillar on the current model. The rear design seems somewhat similar to the 3rd gen model but a new set of LED tail lamps and bumpers will be a part of the package. Inside the cabin, an updated dashboard layout coupled with a new theme for upholstery will be the highlighting elements.

On the feature front, the 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift will get a new 9-inch free-standing infotainment system, new instrument console, automatic HVAC and more. The Japanese model will also get ADAS, although we won’t get it here in India.

The 2024 New-Gen Maruti Suzuki Swift could get the new Z12E 1.2 litre 3-cylinder hybrid petrol engine which will score high on fuel efficiency numbers. Currently, the hatchback is powered by the 1.2 litre K12C petrol engine putting out 89 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque. So, if the 4th gen Swift gets the new engine, it will surely be a huge upgrade in the powertrain department.