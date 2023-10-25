2024 New-Generation Swift Hybrid Debuts: ADAS, 35 Kmpl, Walkaround Video

The new-gen Maruti Suzuki Swift has made its global debut at the Japan Mobility Show 2023 in Tokyo; India launch in H1 2024

The Japan Mobility Show 2023 has kicked off in style and Suzuki has unveiled the new generation Swift in its concept form at the Tokyo Big Sight. The fourth-generation Swift gets a host of changes inside and out. The compact hatchback will likely go on sale in the first half of 2024 in India under the Maruti Suzuki banner.

The exterior has taken an evolutionary approach to design featuring sleeker LED headlights with L-shaped LED Daytime Running Lights, an updated clamshell bonnet, a new hexagonal grille section with new inserts, a revised front bumper with new fog lamps, a wider air inlet, newly designed dual-tone alloy wheels and new tail lamps with flipped C-shaped signature.

Other visual highlights of the 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift are a redesigned rear bumper with horizontal reflectors, an integrated spoiler with high high-mounted stop lamp and a regular aerial antenna. The door handles mounted on the C-pillars have been moved to the conventional position this time around and a sharp character line runs along the sides.

We do expect the Heartect architecture to be strengthened for improved safety. The Japanese manufacturer has incorporated safety tech such as Dual Sensor Brake Support II (collision mitigation braking), Adaptive High Beam System, and Driver Monitoring System into the new Swift Concept.

The revised interior boasts an updated centre console and dashboard along with a multi-functional flat-bottom steering wheel. Other highlights are a nine-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, push button start/stop, new air conditioning vents and toggle controls, a new climate control display and a semi-digital instrument cluster.

As for the performance, a new 1.2L three-cylinder strong hybrid petrol engine will be utilised and it will be capable of a claimed fuel economy of 35 to 40 kmpl. In India, it will be retailed alongside the existing 1.2L K-series NA petrol mill. The Dzire will also get similar updates sometime next year and the new Swift Sport variant will be made available in many international markets.