2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift Launched In India At Rs. 6.49 Lakh

2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift derives power from a new 1.2L Z12E petrol engine enabling a claimed mileage of up to 25.75 kmpl for the AMT variant

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has today announced the launch of the much awaited new generation Swift in the domestic market. Priced at Rs. 6.49 lakh for the base Lxi trim, it goes all the way up to Rs. 9.64 lakh for the range-topping model (both prices, ex-showroom). The bookings for the fourth generation Swift are already open for an initial token of Rs. 11,000 across dealerships and online.

To bring up the new-gen Swift, an investment of Rs. 1,450 crore has been made. The compact hatchback is a household name in India and it has been successful throughout its three generations over the years by becoming one of the highest selling passenger cars ever in the Indian automotive history and the fourth generation has a lot going for it.

The 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift has taken an evolutionary approach to design while the interior is thoroughly revamped along with the inclusion of new features and technologies with a more premium appeal than ever before. It has been made available in a total of five trims namely LXi, VXi, VXi (O), ZXi, and ZXi+ as the outgoing model.

Variants MT Price (ex-showroom) AMT Price (ex-showroom) 1. LXi Rs. 6,49,000 – 2. VXi Rs. 7,29,500 Rs. 7,79,500 3. VXi (O) Rs. 7,56,500 Rs. 8,06,500 4. ZXi Rs. 8,29,500 Rs. 8,79,500 5. ZXi+ Rs. 8,99,500 Rs. 9,49,500 6. ZXi+ DT Rs. 9,14,500 Rs. 9,64,500

Customers can choose from nine exterior paint options including a mix of monotone and dual-tone finishes – Sizzling Red, new Luster Blue, new Novel Orange, Magma Grey, Splendid Silver, Pearl Arctic White, Sizzling Red with Midnight Black Roof, Luster Blue with Midnight Black Roof and Pearl Arctic White with Midnight Black Roof.

2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift Dimensions Measurements Length 3,860 mm Width 1,735 mm Height (unladen) 1,520 mm Wheelbase 2,450 mm Bootspace 265 litres Ground Clearance (unladen) 163 mm Fuel Tank Capacity 37 litres Turning Radius 4.8 m Kerb Weight Up To 925 kg

As for the dimensions, the new Swift measures a length of 3,860 mm (15 mm longer), a width of 1,735 mm and a height of 1,520 mm with a wheelbase length of 2,450 mm. Under the hood, it features a 1.2L Z12E three-cylinder petrol engine, kicking out 81.6 PS of power and 112 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes standard with a five-speed manual transmission while a five-speed Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) is offered as an option.

2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift Performance Specifications Engine 1.2L three-cylinder Z12E petrol Power 81.6 PS at 5,700 rpm Torque 112 Nm at 4,300 rpm Gearbox five-speed MT/five-speed AMT Claimed Mileage 24.80 kmpl for MT/25.75 kmpl for AMT

This engine configuration is a major shift from the previous K-series 1.2L engine, which had four cylinders and offered slightly higher performance. However, the fuel efficiency has improved, with the AMT variant boasting a claimed mileage of 25.75 kmpl – an increase of 3.2 kmpl compared to the previous model and the MT has it at 24.8 kmpl.

On the technology front, the fourth-gen Swift includes a variety of new features and technologies. It comes with a nine-inch SmartPlay Pro+ touchscreen infotainment system that supports wireless smartphone integration, Arkamys audio, USB Type-C charging ports, automatic climate control, an updated instrument panel, 15-inch alloy wheels, LED fog lamps, a wireless charging pad, reverse parking camera and rear AC vents. For the first time, the Swift gets six airbags as a standard fitment and the latest global model scored four stars in JNCAP crash tests.