2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift Continues Testing, Production To Start Soon

The road testing of the next-gen Maruti Suzuki Swift is in full flow ahead of its launch around March-April 2024; Production to start next month

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) is preparing to launch the highly anticipated next-gen Swift in the Indian market. Expected to go on sale by April 2024, the test mule of the popular hatchback has been spotted multiple in the country. The production of the new generation model will kick off next month i.e. March 2024.

Ahead of its debut, the new Swift has been spotted again around Gurugram, highlighting the rigorous testing schedule of the company. So, let’s have a look at the details of the upcoming 2024 new-gen Maruti Suzuki Swift. Although the test prototype is heavily camouflaged, we get a good clue of the sporty styling of the new model and it appears a bit more flamboyant than the outgoing Swift.

Speaking of the details, the rear section will get a set of LED tail lamps while the side profile gets multi-spoke alloy wheels which have been blacked out to hide the details. These spy shots reveal that the headlights use a projector LED setup and the fog lamps also seem to be using reflector LEDs.

The styling of the new hatchback will not be very different from the current model, however, expect it to have considerable changes like new LED headlamps, a larger front grille, redesigned bumpers along with a new set of LED tail lamps and some revisions to the rear profile.

Internally Codenamed YED, the new-gen Swift will be manufactured at the brand’s Hansalpur, Gujarat-based facility, much like the outgoing model. As per some media reports, the Indian carmaker is targeting a production of around 20,000 units every month for the new-generation Swift. Dimensionally, the new-gen Swift will grow in length by 15mm while taking a hit in width and height by 40 mm and 30 mm, respectively. The wheelbase remains unchanged at 2,450 mm.

The 2024 New-Gen Maruti Suzuki Swift will be powered by the new Z12E 1.2 litre 3-cylinder petrol engine and it will likely get mild-hybrid technology for enhanced fuel efficiency. Currently, the hatchback is powered by the 1.2 litre K12C petrol engine putting out 89 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque.